Attack is best form of defence, explains Chelsea's Joao Pedro after 5-1 win over Bournemouth

New Delhi:

Chelsea have been a force to reckon with in the Premier League. After missing out on Europe last season, they appointed Xabi Alonso as new head coach and under the Spaniard’s leadership, the London-based club has shown phenomenal attacking instinct, scoring 15 goals so far in the league. It’s the third-most this season, behind Brighton and Manchester City.

Now, even though Chelsea’s front three - Joao Pedro, Cole Palmer and Morgan Rogers have been in tremendous form, the club has failed to deliver defensively. The side conceded 13 goals in the ongoing Premier League, which is the joint-most alongside AFC Bournemouth. The two teams faced each other last Saturday, when Chelsea hammered them 5-1. Jordan Henderson and Pedro scored a brace, while Rogers put one past the keeper.

After the game, Pedro spoke on the attacking returns of the team this season. He noted that Xabi wants the team to create chances from every corner of the pitch and, for the same reason, they have been dangerous up top. He explained that Chelsea are dangerous from set-pieces as well and that makes them a hard team to defend against.

“Everyone in the team wants to score goals and Xabi always tells us it doesn't matter what happens, you just need to be focused and be connected to the game and you're going to score. That's why we have scored many goals this season from the beginning because in the front three, you can create a lot of chances and if you create a lot, you're going to score a lot of goals as well,” Pedro said in an interaction with JioStar.

“For us, it is not just about one player. Cole, Morgan, and I all chip in, but the midfielders and defenders also help with goals from set pieces. That makes us hard to defend against because the threat can come from anywhere. As long as we keep creating chances, I am sure the goals will keep coming,” he added.

Cole Palmer is a beast: Pedro

Chelsea are currently placed sixth in the Premier League points table. Up next, the London Blues will take on Everton on Saturday, October 17. With no Champions League game in between, Chelsea will be fresh, unlike other top English clubs and can push themselves to enter the top 4.

Ahead of that, Pedro lauded Palmer, calling him ‘a beast’. The England midfielder has scored two and assisted thrice so far in the league and he will be hoping to keep up with that.

“Cole Palmer is a beast; he can score, he can pass. He can score from free kicks. He can do everything. He's a complete player and that's what makes him special. He scored amazing goals in our matches against Fulham and Brighton & Hove Albion. I don't know how he did it but that's just Cole Palmer things and that's why everyone says he's a special player,” Pedro said.

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