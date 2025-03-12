Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid live streaming: When and where to watch UEFA Champions League in India? Check out the broadcast details between Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid. The Los Blancos are leading 2-1 after the first leg and a draw or a win will take them to the quarterfinal of the UEFA Champions League. Atletico need a win by at least a two-goal margin.

Atletico Madrid will host Real Madrid at Metropolitano in the second leg of the pre-quarterfinal of the ongoing UEFA Champions League 2024-25. The Los Blancos won the first leg 2-1 and a draw or a favourable result in the upcoming match will take them to the next round. Atletico, however, holds the advantage of playing the second leg at home.

For Madrid, Bellingham will be returning to the playing XI. The England international missed the first leg due to card complications. Interestingly, Kylian Mbappe, who’s dealing with an ankle injury, has been named in the matchday squad. However, doubts remain about whether the forward will start or if Carlo Ancelloti will introduce him later in the night.

Atletico, on the other hand, will miss the services of Koke and Clement Lenglet. Nevertheless, they have a good record against Madrid at home in recent times and that should boost their confidence. Madrid, however, will have to keep things simple as their record in the second leg away from home isn’t slightly concerning.

Probable Playing XI of Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid:

Atletico Madrid Predicted XI (4-4-2): Oblak; Llorente, Gimenez, Le Normand, Galan; Simeone, De Paul, Barrios, Lino; Griezmann, Alvarez

Real Madrid possible starting lineup (4-2-3-1): Courtois; Valverde, Asencio, Rudiger, Mendy; Tchouameni, Camavinga; Rodrygo, Bellingham, Vini Jr; Mbappe

Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid, Broadcast details:

When is Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid match?

The Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid will be played on Thursday, January 13.

At what time does the Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid match begin?

The Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid match will begin at 1:30 AM IST (January 13)

Where is the Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid match being played?

The Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid football match will be played at Metropolitano in Madrid.

Where can you watch the Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid match on TV in India?

Sony Sports Network will broadcast Manchester City vs Real Madrid live for India-based users.

Where can you watch the Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid match online in India?

Indian football fans watch the Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid football match online on SonyLiv and JioTV.