Atletico Madrid vs RB Leipzig Champions League Live Streaming in India: Watch ATM vs RBL live football match

Atletico Madrid vs RB Leipzig Champions League Live Streaming in India: Diego Simeone’s team has caught all the breaks going into the decisive final-eight tournament in Lisbon. Old foes Real Madrid and Cristiano Ronaldo are gone. It drew Leipzig instead of a more traditional powerhouse for the quarterfinals. And its rival lost its top player after Timo Werner left for Chelsea. Even when things went wrong and the squad was hit by COVID-19, Atlético avoided the worst as only two players were infected and it could still make the trip to Portugal. Things have been looking good for Simeone and his players. A victory against Leipzig on Thursday will put Atlético back in the semifinals for the first time since it was eliminated by Ronaldo’s Madrid in the last four in 2017. Here, you can find full details on Champions League live streaming Atletico Madrid vs RB Leipzig live online on SonyLIV and TV Telecast on Sony Sports Network.

Atletico Madrid vs RB Leipzig Champions League Live Streaming

When is the Champions League quarterfinal Atletico Madrid vs RB Leipzig?

The Champions League quarterfinal Atletico Madrid vs RB Leipzig will take place on Sunday, August 14.

What are the timings of Champions League quarterfinal Atletico Madrid vs RB Leipzig?

The Champions League quarterfinal Atletico Madrid vs RB Leipzig will start at 12.30 AM IST.

Where is the Champions League quarterfinal Atletico Madrid vs RB Leipzig being played?

The Champions League quarterfinal Atletico Madrid vs RB Leipzig will be played at the Estádio Jose Alvade.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Champions League quarterfinal Atletico Madrid vs RB Leipzig?

The Champions League quarterfinal Atletico Madrid vs RB Leipzig will broadcast on Sony TEN 2 and Sony TEN 2 HD.

Where can you live stream the Champions League quarterfinal Atletico Madrid vs RB Leipzig?

The Champions League quarterfinal Atletico Madrid vs RB Leipzig will live stream on SonyLIV.

