Atlético Madrid sign Geoffrey Kondogbia to boost its midfield

Madrid (Spain) Published on: November 03, 2020 18:18 IST
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES

Atlético Madrid signed French-born midfielder Geoffrey Kondogbia on Tuesday.

Kondogbia’s transfer from Valencia was completed after he passed a medical in Spain. Atlético said he signed a contract until 2024.

The 27-year-old Kondogbia joined Valencia in 2017 after two seasons with Inter Milan. He helped Valencia win the Copa del Rey in 2019.

Atlético called him a “box-to-box footballer” with a “strong presence in midfield.”

He will help make up for the departure of Thomas Partey to Arsenal at the end of the transfer window.

Atlético is fourth in the Spanish league with two games in hand.

