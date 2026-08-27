Atletico Madrid rejects Barcelona's desperate attempt to sign Julian Alvarez

New Delhi:

Atletico Madrid have confirmed that the club will not be selling Julian Alvarez to their La Liga rivals Barcelona under any circumstances. The decision came after Barcelona president Joan Laporta again expressed his club’s interest in the 26-year-old on Wednesday. Atletico responded a day later, insisting that Barcelona would not be given the chance to negotiate for the striker.

“Atletico de Madrid is open to standard transfer market negotiations when conducted in a professional, ethical and respectful manner. We fully stand behind the club's previously communicated position that FC Barcelona failed to meet these requirements and, as a result, there will not be any negotiation and there is zero consideration of an Alvarez transfer to Barcelona,” Atletico’s statement read.

Alvarez’s situation remains uncertain

Alvarez’s immediate future remains uncertain, with his preferred destination understood to be Barcelona. Tensions have also risen between the player and Atletico supporters, with the forward being booed following Sunday’s 2-2 draw against Villarreal. His absence from training on Wednesday and Thursday, however, was unrelated to the transfer situation. As per reports, Alvarez had fallen ill after a poor night’s sleep on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, with Barcelona now excluded from the equation, Arsenal could represent the remaining alternative if Alvarez decides to leave Madrid. The England champions continue to hold an interest in the forward, although the Premier League club considers a transfer before the deadline unlikely. Any move would also require encouragement from the player before Arsenal begin negotiations.

There is already an established relationship between Arsenal sporting director Andrea Berta and Atletico CEO Miguel Angel Gil Marin, who previously worked together at Atletico.

On the other hand, Atletico are preparing for the possibility of Alvarez’s departure by assessing replacements. Arsenal forward Viktor Gyokeres is among the players being considered, while Nicolas Jackson has moved out of contention with the Chelsea forward heading to Aston Villa.

The coming 24 to 48 hours could prove decisive, with Atletico keen to avoid the situation dragging into deadline day. Alvarez must now weigh remaining in Madrid against pursuing another destination, but Barcelona is no longer an option. It now depends on the player, if he wants to stay or move abroad.

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