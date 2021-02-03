Wednesday, February 03, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Football
  5. Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix tests positive for COVID-19

Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix tests positive for COVID-19

Atletico’s next league match is against Celta Vigo at home on Monday.

AP AP
Madrid (Spain) Published on: February 03, 2021 18:38 IST
Joao Felix
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES

Joao Felix

Portugal forward João Félix has tested positive for the coronavirus, Atlético Madrid said Wednesday.

The club said the 21-year-old player is in isolation at home and is following the recommendations of local health authorities as well as the Spanish league's COVID-19 protocol.

Related Stories

Atlético did not give any other details about his health condition.

The team has a 10-point lead over Barcelona and Real Madrid with a game in hand in the Spanish league.

Atlético’s next league match is against Celta Vigo at home on Monday. It hosts Chelsea in the first leg of the round of 16 of the Champions League on Feb. 23.

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News