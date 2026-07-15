Atlanta police on alert as security tightened for England vs Argentina FIFA World Cup semi-final

Atlanta:

Atlanta police have tightened security plans for the FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-final between Argentina and England. The Police Department has introduced additional measures for the high-profile fixture, which officials consider a potentially high-risk event because of the historic rivalry between the two nations. The arrangements are designed to ensure the safety of players, officials and thousands of supporters expected at the stadium.

The venue, which regularly hosts NFL and Major League Soccer matches, is set to welcome a capacity crowd for the semi-final. To manage the crowd and the fans of the respective teams away from each other, it will be for the first time in this tournament that supporters will be directed through separate entrances to prevent possible clashes.

Authorities have increased their focus on crowd management after a tragic incident earlier in the tournament. A crowd crush during celebrations in Mexico resulted in several deaths and they don’t want a repeat of the same. However, the World Cup has otherwise avoided the widespread fan violence and disorder that affected tournaments during the 1980s and 1990s.

Scaloni requests not to mix football with politics

The Argentina-England rivalry carries decades of history, with its roots extending beyond football. The relationship between the two countries was heavily influenced by the 1982 Falklands/Malvinas War, when they fought over disputed islands in the South Atlantic, including the Falkland Islands/Malvinas and South Georgia.

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni has already requested the fans not to mix football with politics and expects the fans to celebrate and not create chaos.

“It was a very sad period in our history, and there isn't much we can do about it, that's the reality. Things are happening elsewhere in the world, and we criticise the existence of war. We certainly remember those people, of course. But it is a football match; we shouldn't confuse the two,” Scaloni said in the press conference.

Meanwhile, their meetings on the football pitch have also created some of the World Cup's most memorable moments. Diego Maradona's iconic performance during the 1986 tournament remains one of the defining moments of the rivalry, while later encounters have added further significance to their meetings.

Both teams now face each other with a place in the World Cup final at stake. Argentina enter the contest as defending champions after winning the 2022 tournament in Qatar, while England are chasing their second final appearance in history after their 1966 triumph.

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