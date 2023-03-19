ATKMB vs BFC ISL final: ATK Mohun Bagan win maiden title as they defeat Bengaluru FC in penalty shootouts

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER ATK Mohun Bagan win ISL

ATKMB vs BFC ISL final: The ATKMB on Saturday won the nail-biting final against the Bengaluru FC to lift their maiden ISL title in history. The two teams battled neck to neck with the game going into penalties after being levelled at 2-2 in regulation time. The Mariners won the penalty shootouts by 4-3.

The match witnessed a high-voltage action with a pendulum swinging between the two sides. Dimitri Petratos scored three penalties for Mohun Bagan, two in regulation time and one in penalties, while Sunil Chettri and Roy Kirshna found the back of the nets for BFC in regulation time.

ATK opened the scoring sheets with Krishna handling the ball and giving a spot kick to the Mariners. Petratos scored the penalty in the 14th minute. However, the BFC side was back in the game with a Chettri penalty just before halftime. They even took the lead as Krishna converted a deflection into a goal in the 78th minute. But Petratos once again raised his hand up with an 85th-minute penalty to bring things into parity. The teams had opportunities during the extra time but could not convert them.

In the penalties, AATK did not miss out on a single kick, converting all four in goals. Meanwhile, BFC scored on the first two, before Bruno failed in the third attempt. It drew curtains for BFC when Perez missed as ATK sealed the win.

ATK to be renamed Mohun Bagan Super Giants

Notably, the ATK Mohun Bagan will be renamed Mohun Bagan Super Giants. They will be called by this name from the next season. "It is a small announcement but a substantial one. From next month, ATK Mohun Bagan will be renamed as Mohun Bagan Super Giants. We were waiting for the (ISL final) win to announce it. This win offers an opportunity to make the information public," Goenka said shortly after his team's title triumph.

