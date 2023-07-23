AIFF can send Sunil Chhetri's senior team to Asian Games if Sports Ministry gives green signal

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Sunil Chhetri

The All India Football Federation can send its senior football team led by Legendary skipper Sunil Chhetri to the Asian Games if the sports ministry gives clearance for participation. Indian football was hit with a setback when a ministry letter put a big question mark on both men's and women's teams' participation in the continental event.

The teams were not on par with the eligibility criteria set by the ministry. But AIFF is still set to send its senior men's team to the competition if the green light comes. The competition features U-23 teams in football with three senior players allowed. "The current national team has seven U-23 first team players and since three over-age players are allowed, skipper Chhetri, goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu and defender Sandesh Jhingan are all set to go for the Asian Games if the team gets permission," a source privy to the development told PTI.

What was the letter from the Sports Ministry?

The Sports ministry had earlier sent a letter to the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) and all the National Sports Federations (NSF). The letter stated, "For team events, only those sports which have achieved a ranking up to eighth among participating countries of Asia in the last one year should be considered for participation in Asian Games," the letter read.

Notably, there is a provision in the instructions sent by the Sports Ministry to IOA and NSF. "Where, in the opinion of the experts of specific sports disciplines, and that of Sports Authority of India, participation of individuals and teams in relaxation of the above criteria is recommended with justifiable reasons, the same will be considered in the Ministry for appropriate decision," the ministry letter said

Igor Stimac's appeal to Indian PM Narendra Modi and the Ministry

Meanwhile, head coach Igor Stimac had earlier made an appeal to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the sports ministry to get clearance for the event. "A humble appeal and sincere request to Honourable Prime Minister Sri Narendra Modi ji and Hon. Sports Minister Anurag Thakur, to kindly allow our football team to participate in the Asian games We will fight for our nation’s pride and the flag! Jai Hind!" Stimac captioned a letter written to the PM and the Sports Minister on Twitter

