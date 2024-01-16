AS Roma sack manager Jose Mourinho following AC Milan thrashing in Serie A

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Jose Mourinho was sacked by AS Roma following a 3-1 loss to AC Milan

AS Roma and its manager since 2021, Jose Mourinho parted ways following the club's seventh loss in the ongoing Serie A edition to AC Milan by 3-1. AS Roma find themselves in ninth place in the points table and the club mentioned that the decision, which was in its best interests, would be applicable with immediate effect and have started looking for a new coaching staff.

"AS Roma can confirm that Jose Mourinho and his coaching staff will leave the club with immediate effect," the club said in a statement. "Further updates on the new first team coaching staff will follow imminently."

Leandro Paredes was the lone scorer for Roma in the game against Milan at San Siro. On the other hand, Yacine Adli, Olivier Giroud and Theo Hernandez scored for Milan. Roma, who at 29 points are 22 behind the table leaders Inter Milan, have struggled to cope with the loss of key players due to injuries, including Paulo Dybala. Roma's poor form saw the club getting eliminated from the Coppa Italia last week in a 1-0 defeat to rivals Lazio.

The club owners Dan and Ryan Friedkin in a statement said, "We would like to thank Jose on behalf of all of us at AS Roma for his passion and efforts since his arrival at the club.

"We will always have great memories of his tenure at Roma, but we believe that an immediate change is in the best interests of the club.

"We wish Jose and his assistants all the best in their future endeavours," the statement further said.

Mourinho, who joined Roma in 2021 six months after his sacking by Tottenham Hotspur, led the Italian club to a win in Europa Conference League in 2022 and the final of the Europa League in 2023 where they lost to Seville on penalties. Mourinho, who has been at the helm of several top European clubs ranging from European clubs including Chelsea, Real Madrid, Manchester United to Porto and Inter Milan, hasn't been able to retain his job with any of the clubs for more than three seasons.

(With Reuters inputs)