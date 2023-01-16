Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Premier League: Arsenal open 8-point gap at top after edging rivals Spurs in one-sided contest

Arsenal have opened up an eight-point gap at top of the Premier League table after their latest win against arch-rivals Tottenham Hotspur. An impressive showing saw the Gunners take an early first half lead through an own goal, which was quickly doubled by skipper Martin Odegaard. In doing so the Gunners are perfectly placed for the title challenge while Spurs are struggling to make the top four after the latest debacle.

Arteta spot on with plans

Mikel Arteta's side, seeking to capitalise on Manchester City's defeat to Manchester United on Saturday, went ahead when Hugo Lloris clumsily spilled a Bukayo Saka cross into his own net (14). Antonio Conte's side improved in the second half following yet another insipid first-half showing, but they could not find a way past Aaron Ramsdale, who made a string of fine saves.

Antonio Conte's side improved in the second half following yet another insipid first-half showing, but they could not find a way past Aaron Ramsdale, who made a string of fine saves.

The situation was quickly diffused, however, leaving Arsenal to celebrate a victory which puts them in a commanding position in the Premier League title race and leaves their north London rivals five points behind fourth-placed Manchester United in fifth.

Arsenal capitalise on Spurs’ mistakes

Arsenal had suffered a blow before the game, with Chelsea hijacking their deal to sign Shakhtar Donetsk winger Mykhailo Mudryk, but the saga proved no distraction on the pitch. The Gunners were dominant from the start, with Lloris forced into an early, close-range save from Eddie Nketiah after being caught on the ball in his own box by Gabriel Martinelli.

It was a let-off for the Spurs goalkeeper, but a second blunder less than 10 minutes later saw him divert Saka's cross into his own net after the Arsenal forward had latched onto Thomas Partey's ball over the top.

Their second goal arrived soon after that as the excellent Odegaard led Arsenal upfield and fired a clinical drive into the bottom corner from outside the box for his eighth Premier League goal of the campaign.

Latest Sports News