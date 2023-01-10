Follow us on Image Source : GETTY FA Cup 3rd Round: Arsenal set mouth-watering Man City Round 4 clash after late 3-0 win at Oxford United

Record FA Cup winners Arsenal are all set for a top-of-the-table Premier League clash in the FA Cup against Manchester City after they got the better of Oxford United on Monday (January 10). A brace from Eddie Nketiah and a goal from Mohamed Elneny saw the Gunners run out winners by 3-0 having being kept at bay at halftime. Arsenla will now travel to the Etihad on the final weekend of January thanks to a vastly-improved performance during the second 45 minutes at the Kassam Stadium.

Lackluster Arsenal in first half

Mikel Arteta's side failed to record a single shot on target during a drab first half as Oxford frustrated the Premier League leaders, but Mohamed Elneny set them on their way 10 minutes into the second period with his first goal of the season. Nketiah then confirmed Arsenal's progress into the fourth round as he continued his impressive form in front of goal with two composed finishes that ended Oxford's stubborn resistance.

Arsenal went into their game against League One side Oxford having won 19 of their 24 matches this season and named a strong XI, despite making seven changes from the frustrating 0-0 home draw with Newcastle.

Arsenal went into their game against League One side Oxford having won 19 of their 24 matches this season and named a strong XI, despite making seven changes from the frustrating 0-0 home draw with Newcastle.

ALSO READ I Dasun Shanaka stresses on importance of playing well in India, says we need to be competitive

Oxford show great resilience

The only moment of danger came when Elliott Moore blocked Albert Sambi Lokonga’s shot with his arm in the area, but referee David Coote waved away Arsenal’s claims - and there was no VAR in operation to overturn his call.

Arteta was unlikely to have been pleased with what he saw from his side and was no doubt relieved to see them wake from their slumber after half-time, with Bukayo Saka seeing a shot cleared off the line by Lewis Bate.

Elneny’s header from Fabio Vieira’s inviting free-kick finally settled their nerves, and the Portuguese midfielder then claimed another assist when his sumptuous through ball set up Nketiah, who rounded goalkeeper Edward McGinty before sliding the ball home.

Latest Sports News