Arsenal vs Newcastle United Live: When and where to watch Premier League clash in India? With Arsenal all set to take on Newcastle United in the ongoing Premier League season, let us have a look at the where to watch, live streaming, and broadcasting details of the upcoming clash between the two sides.

Newcastle:

The stage is set for yet another thrilling clash in the Premier League, as Newcastle United locks horns with Arsenal FC. The two sides will take on each other at St James' Park in Newcastle on September 28, and the two teams will be looking to put in their best performance in the game.

It is worth noting that Arsenal have gotten off to a good start to the ongoing Premier League season. Mikel Arteta’s men currently occupy seventh place in the league standings and have won three games, drawn one, and lost one game so far. They will be looking to register their fourth win of the season as they take on Newcastle United.

As for their opponents, Newcastle currently sit in 15th place in the standings, winning one game, drawing three, and losing one as well. With six points to their name, Newcastle will be aiming to improve, but it won’t be an easy task for the side, considering Arsenal’s form.

Arsenal vs Newcastle United Broadcast Details

When is Arsenal vs Newcastle United match?

Arsenal vs Newcastle United will be played on Sunday, September 28.

At what time does the Arsenal vs Newcastle United match begin?

The Arsenal vs Newcastle United match will begin at 9:00 PM IST.

Where is the Arsenal vs Newcastle United match being played?

The Arsenal vs Newcastle United football match will be played at St. James Park in Newcastle.

Where can you watch the Arsenal vs Newcastle United match on TV in India?

The match between Arsenal vs Newcastle United will be broadcast on Star Sports Network in India.

Where can you watch the Arsenal vs Newcastle United match online in India?

Indian football fans watch the Arsenal vs Newcastle United football match online on the Hotstar app.

