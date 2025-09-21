Arsenal vs Manchester City Live: When and where to watch Premier League clash in India? With Arsenal all set to take on Manchester City in an upcoming Premier League game at the Emirates Stadium in London, let us have a look at the when and where to watch details of the game ahead of the marquee encounter.

London:

Yet another excellent clash awaits in the Premier League; last year’s runners-up, Arsenal, are all set to take on Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City in the league. The two titans of English football lock horns against one another at the Emirates Stadium on September 21.

Arsenal have gotten off to a good start in the league under Mikel Arteta; the side currently sits in third place in the standings. With four matches played, Arsenal has won three and has just lost once so far. With nine points to their name, they are just behind Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur in the standings.

On the other hand, Manchester City is currently lagging behind. With four matches played, the side has won twice and lost twice as well. They sit in 12th place in the league standings behind the likes of Chelsea, Manchester United, and Leeds United as well. They will be hoping to get back to winning ways and register another win in the upcoming game.

Arsenal vs Manchester City Broadcast Details

When is Arsenal vs Manchester City match?

Arsenal vs Manchester City will be played on Sunday, September 21.

At what time does the Arsenal vs Manchester City match begin?

The Arsenal vs Manchester City match will begin at 9:00 PM IST.

Where is the Arsenal vs Manchester City match being played?

The Arsenal vs Manchester City football match will be played at Emirates Stadium in London.

Where can you watch the Arsenal vs Manchester City match on TV in India?

The match between Arsenal vs Manchester City will be broadcast on Star Sports Network in India.

Where can you watch the Arsenal vs Manchester City match online in India?

Indian football fans watch the Arsenal vs Manchester City football match online on the Hotstar app.

Also Read: