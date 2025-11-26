Arsenal vs FC Bayern Munich: Where to watch UEFA Champions League clash on TV and stream online in India? With Arsenal all set to take on FC Bayern Munich in a Champions League group stage clash, let us have a look at where to watch, live streaming, and live broadcast details of the upcoming clash between the two sides.

London:

The stage is set for a top-of-the-table clash in the ongoing UEFA Champions League 2025-26. Table toppers FC Bayern Munich will be taking on 2nd place Arsenal in the group stage. The two sides will take on each other at the Emirates Stadium in London on November 27.

It is worth noting that Bayern are yet to lose a game in the ongoing season across all competitions. The side has been one of the best teams in world football so far, and they will look to maintain their form in the upcoming clash as well.

On the other hand, Arsenal have been in excellent form in the ongoing season as well. Currently leading the Premier League standings, the Gunners have been in the best side in England so far, and with a grim history against Bayern in the Champions League, Arsenal will look to forgive the ghosts of the past and aim for a good performance against the German giants.

Arsenal vs FC Bayern Munich Broadcast Details.

When is Arsenal vs FC Bayern Munich match?

Arsenal vs FC Bayern Munich will be played on Thursday, November 27.

At what time does the Arsenal vs FC Bayern Munich match begin?

The Arsenal vs FC Bayern Munich match will begin at 01:30 AM IST.

Where is the Arsenal vs FC Bayern Munich match being played?

The Arsenal vs FC Bayern Munich football match will be played at Emirates Stadium in London.

Where can you watch the Arsenal vs FC Bayern Munich match on TV in India?

The match between Arsenal vs FC Bayern Munich will be broadcast on Sony Sports Network in India.

Where can you watch the Arsenal vs FC Bayern Munich match online in India?

Indian football fans watch the Arsenal vs FC Bayern Munich football match online on SonyLiv.

