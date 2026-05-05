Arsenal vs Atletico Madrid Live: When and where to watch UEFA Champions League in India?

London:

A place in the UEFA Champions League 2025-26 final hangs in the balance as Arsenal prepare to host Atletico Madrid in the decisive second leg of their semi-final clash at the Emirates Stadium.

The tie remains finely poised after the opening encounter in Madrid ended on level terms. Both goals in that match came from the penalty spot, with Viktor Gyokeres putting the Gunners ahead before Julian Alvarez restored parity. A late twist saw another spot-kick decision reversed following a VAR intervention, ensuring neither team carried an advantage into the return fixture.

For Mikel Arteta’s side, the opportunity is significant. Progression would mark their first appearance in the competition’s final in 20 years. There is also the added incentive of extending an impressive unbeaten run in Europe, with another positive result set to establish a new benchmark for the club.

Domestically, Arsenal appear to have steadied themselves after a brief dip, recording consecutive league victories, including a convincing win over Fulham in their most recent outing. That momentum, however, faces a stern examination against an opponent known for its resilience on big occasions.

Atletico Madrid arrive with a mixed domestic record. Their league campaign has left them outside the title picture and a defeat in the Copa del Rey final added to their frustrations. Yet their performances on the continental stage have told a different story. A hard-fought triumph over Barcelona in the quarter-finals underlined their ability to deliver when it matters most.

Arsenal vs Atletico Madrid Broadcast Details

When is the Arsenal vs Atletico Madrid match?

Arsenal vs Atletico Madrid will be played on Wednesday, May 6.

At what time does the Arsenal vs Atletico Madrid match begin?

The Arsenal vs Atletico Madrid match will begin at 12:30 AM IST.

Where is the Arsenal vs Atletico Madrid match being played?

The Arsenal vs Atletico Madrid football match will be played at the Emirates Stadium in London.

Where can you watch the Arsenal vs Atletico Madrid match on TV in India?

The match between Arsenal vs Atletico Madrid will be broadcast on the Sony Sports Network in India.

Where can you watch the Arsenal vs Atletico Madrid match online in India?

Indian football fans watch the Arsenal vs Atletico Madrid football match online on the SonyLiv app and website.

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