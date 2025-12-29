Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta reflects on his side's January signings ahead of transfer window Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta recently came forward and talked about the potential signings that they could look to make in the upcoming transfer window, and talked about the injury situation as well.

New Delhi:

The winter transfer window is about to open, and several teams will be going all-in to secure their best signings as they look to strengthen their squad for the remainder of the season. With the transfer window approaching, many eyes would be set upon Premier League leaders Arsenal.

Ahead of the window, Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta took centre stage and talked about how the club might be looking to sign some players in the window. Addressing the injury crisis in the side, Arteta did not rule out any new signings.

"The window is there. We're Arsenal, and we have to be looking at it and saying ‘OK, what do we need?’ We have to be actively looking, and then can we do it or not? That's a different story, but our job is to always be very prepared because something can happen. Again, we assess every situation [with possible departures]. I leave that much more to Andrea to understand what's happening in the market and then the individual players obviously. We have to assess where we are with each of them and get the best situation,” Arteta said via Goal.

Arteta opened up on the side’s injury situation

Furthermore, the head coach talked about how the Premier League leaders are looking to move through the injury problems within their side. Arteta revealed that more people have gotten injured than anticipated in the ongoing season.

"We're going to be really aware of the situation and the timescale of certain players [returning from injury]. If you go from the front line to the back line, that's the depth that you need. When you look across the other clubs, they have 24 or 25 players, so there's nothing special in our squad. The thing is, we’ve had more injuries than expected, some of them not avoidable, I would say, but we want to be better, and we know how important the part of having the right availability with players is going to play in the season,” he said.