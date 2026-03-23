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Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta opens up after heartbreaking EFL cup final loss

Edited By: Akshit Bhatnagar @Akshit2104
Published: ,Updated:

After Manchester City defeated Arsenal 2-0 in the EFL cup final at Wembley Stadium in London, Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta came forward and talked about his side's performance in the final that resulted in the heartbreaking loss.

Mikel Arteta
Mikel Arteta Image Source : AP
London:

The Carabao Cup final saw Manchester City take on Arsenal. The two sides locked horns at Wembley Stadium in London on March 22 in hopes of getting their hands on the prestigious title. While many backed Arsenal to break their trophy curse and topple City, it was Pep Guardiola’s men who put forth the brilliant showing and dismantled Arsenal. 

Thanks to a brace by Nico O’Reilly, City managed to register a 2-0 victory to crush Arsenal’s hopes. After the game, Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta took centre stage and talked about his side’s performance. He revealed how much his entire side wanted the title and how disappointed he was. 

"Very sad, very hard one to take. We know how much it means and how much we wanted it. The fact we haven't delivered that is disappointing and leaves a bad taste," Arteta said after the game. 

"First half we were the better team and had the biggest chance of the game, if we scored that it would have changed the game,” he added. 

Arteta came to his goalkeeper’s defence after the game

It is worth noting that Manchester City's first goal of the game was scored through a mistake by Arsenal goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga. He let a cross by Ryan Cherki slip through his fingers, which helped City open the scoring. 

"Kepa had played all the competition, I think it would have been unfair to him and the team to do something different. He had gone all the way through this competition. Errors are part of football and unfortunately it happened today at a crucial moment,” Arteta said. 

"In the first 20 minutes of the second half we weren't at our best. We struggled to get out of our block and conceded the goal in an unexpected manner obviously,” he added.

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