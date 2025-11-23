Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta expresses calm as Bukayo Saka contract talks continue Mikel Arteta says he is confident Bukayo Saka will sign a new Arsenal contract, praising the winger’s strong connection with the club. He highlighted Saka’s growing influence, leadership role and potential long-term legacy as talks continue positively.

London:

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta says he is calm about Bukayo Saka’s contract situation, expressing strong belief that the winger will extend his stay at the club. The 24-year-old has become a central figure in Arsenal’s development under Arteta, evolving from a promising academy prospect into one of the Premier League’s most productive attackers.

Saka has been a consistent performer across multiple seasons, contributing heavily in goals, assists, and overall influence. With more than 270 senior appearances to his name, he has grown into one of Arsenal’s most reliable and decorated young stars. His importance extends beyond performances, as he is also part of the club’s leadership group and has captained the side when Martin Odegaard has been unavailable.

As Arsenal continue the process of securing long-term commitments from key players, questions around Saka’s new contract have remained frequent. Speaking ahead of the North London derby against Tottenham, Arteta reiterated his belief that talks are progressing positively and that both the player and his representatives are aligned with the club’s aims.

“I prefer that word, I think it is confidence. What Bukayo has transmitted to me and the club, and Emeka [Obasi, Saka's agent) as well, is that they want to continue to be here,” Arteta said.

It’s a very strong and powerful relationship: Arteta

The manager highlighted the quality of the working relationship between the club, the player, and his agent, noting that the connection has strengthened as Saka has grown into a leading figure on the pitch. Arteta stressed that Saka’s rise through the club’s ranks represents a journey Arsenal are eager to continue supporting.

“It's a very healthy and powerful relationship. The journey that he has had at the club and what he has become is something we want to maintain. That is something that is going to leave a legacy at this club and he needs to fulfil that role,” he added.

Arsenal are determined to keep Saka at the heart of their long-term project, and Arteta’s remarks signal clear optimism that an agreement will eventually be reached.