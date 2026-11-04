Arsenal are favourites, but I am backing Manchester City to win Premier League title: David James

New Delhi:

Former Premier League and Kerala Blasters goalkeeper David James expects Manchester City to go on and lift the title again. He highlighted that defending champions Arsenal are the favourites to do it again, but City under new manager Enzo Maresca has impressed him heavily. The club is currently second on the top of the points table, having amassed 21 points in nine games, while Arsenal are top with 24 points in same number of matches.

Notably, City were off to a stunning start to the season, but they suffered back-to-back defeats to Aston Villa and Brighton in the Premier League. That pushed them to second in the table, with Arsenal going to the top. Despite so, James is confident that there’s still time for the side to bounce back, with him expecting Erling Haaland to play a pivotal role in the remainder of the season.

“Arsenal are the favourites to lift the Premier League title this year after their success last season. They are displaying a serious and beautiful brand of football, and they have lost just one game so far. They even defeated Liverpool at Anfield and didn't even give them the chance to score, which says a lot about how Mikel Arteta has built this Arsenal side. They seem to be doing the basics right at this early stage rather than trying to do too much,” James noted while speaking to JioStar.

“But Manchester City have surprised me. They were on a seven-match unbeaten streak and then suddenly, they lost two games on the trot. That kind of dip is unlike them. But I feel it's too early to rule them out as the Premier League challengers to Arsenal. Still, one of these two clubs will be lifting the trophy. And because I have played for the blue side of Manchester, I'm rooting for Manchester City and I really hope that they can, with Erling Haaland, get the deal done this year and get back to the trophy-winning ways,” he added.

Why PL is so competitive?

James understands that clubs these days protect points rather than going for outright wins. Previously, all clubs used to fight for all three teams, but he believes that teams are willing to settle for one and avoid the risk of defeat.

“They might draw games and drop points towards the end, but they ensure that they don't lose many games, which has completely changed how the modern-day Premier League functions. The margin for error is almost zero now. One bad week can cost you the title, and that is why the best teams treat every game like a final. It is no longer about how many games you win, but how few you lose,” James said.

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