Argentina vs France: Let's look at key players in FIFA World Cup 2022 final

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Key Players

The FIFA 2022 World Cup is nearing its end with Argentina and France set to face each other in the final clash on Sunday. While star player Lionel Messi will line up for Argentina, Kylian Mbappe will be on the opposite side for France. However, neither will be able to win the title entirely on their own.

When it comes to the finals, Messi was there in the 2014 edition of the tournament against Germany, when his team lost. On the other hand, Mbappe won the 2018 title after scoring a goal against Croatia.

The match is scheduled to be played at the Lusail Stadium.

Here is a look at some of the key players of both teams ahead of the much-awaited summit clash -

Argentina

Lionel Messi -

The 35-year-old Messi who has declared the 2022 edition of the tournament of FIFA to be his last, is the heart of the Argentina team. He is the tournament's co-leading scorer with five goals and a World Cup title would finally complete his elevation alongside legendary Diego Maradona to icon status.

Julian Alvarez -

Alvarez scored four goals in four starts with Argentina in the tournament. The 22-year-old is a powerful runner who played a crucial role in the team's 3-0 win against Croatia in the semifinals.

Emiliano Martinez -

Martinez, the 30-year-old Aston Villa goalkeeper made key saves in Argentina's shootout win over the Netherlands in the quarterfinals and will definitely be an important player to look out for.

Nahuel Molina -

Molina is an energetic fullback, an Argentina defender who also has attacking instincts. He received the no-look pass of the tournament from Messi to score against the Netherlands.

Enzo Fernandez -

The 21-year-old Fernandez started the tournament as a substitute but was in the team to stay after scoring a significant goal in Argentina's victory over Mexico.

France

Kylian Mbappe -

The 23-year-old forward Mbappe is France's most dynamic scoring threat on the field. He is tied with Messi with a World Cup-leading five goals.

Antoine Griezmann -

The 31-year-old Griezmann has been a revelation for France at this year's World Cup. In the final, a duel could develop with Messi between the lines of Argentina's attack.

Hugo Lloris

The 35-year-old Tottenham goalkeeper is poised to become the first-ever captain of two World Cup-winning teams.

Raphael Varane

At his third World Cup, the 29-year-old Varane is a fixture in the center of France's defense that keeps changing because of injury and illness.

(Inputs from PTI)

Latest Sports News