Tuesday, December 13, 2022
     
Live tv
search
fifa-world-cup-2022
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Football
  5. ARG vs CRO FIFA World Cup: Lionel Messi's Argentina eye World Cup final spot as Modric and Co stand in way

ARG vs CRO FIFA World Cup: Lionel Messi's Argentina eye World Cup final spot as Modric and Co stand in way

ARG vs CRO FIFA World Cup: The FIFA World Cup 2022 has reached the semifinal spot as Lionel Messi's Argentina face off against Croatia on Tuesday at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail

Aditya Pimpale Written By: Aditya Pimpale @AdityaPimpale6 New Delhi Updated on: December 13, 2022 11:16 IST
ARG vs CRO FIFA World Cup
Image Source : INDIA TV ARG vs CRO FIFA World Cup: Lionel Messi's Argentina eye World Cup final spot as Modric and Co stand in way

After an exhilarating round of matches at the FIFA World Cup 2022, the tournament has reached the semifinal stage and a place in the final awaits on Sunday (December 18). While Lionel Messi’s Argentina will look to punch their ticket for the final, Luka Modric and Co are still unbeaten and will look to dent the opposition team’s prospect and reach another World Cup final. So, with a place in the final up for grabs, here is a look at what could be on offer in the final.

Argentina vs Croatia Head to Head

The teams are at a stalemate in the head-to-head records and have won two matches each and drawn one. When it comes to the World Cup meetings, again the two teams are hardly separable as both have one win each. The first World Cup meeting between the sides came in the 1998 World Cup, where Croatia would go on to play in the semifinal.

 

Date

Match

Score

Competition

04 Jun 1994

Croatia v Argentina

0-0

International Friendly

26 Jun 1998

Argentina v Croatia

1-0

FIFA World Cup

01 Mar 2006

Croatia v Argentina

3-2

International Friendly

12 Nov 2014

Argentina v Croatia

2-1

International Friendly

21 Jun 2018

Argentina v Croatia

Related Stories
FIFA World Cup 2022: All you need to know about FIFA WC Semifinals- teams, schedule, format

FIFA World Cup 2022: All you need to know about FIFA WC Semifinals- teams, schedule, format

Virat Kohli comes out in Ronaldo's support, posts 'No trophy or any title can take anything away'

Virat Kohli comes out in Ronaldo's support, posts 'No trophy or any title can take anything away'

FIFA World Cup 2022: Why Lionel Messi could be suspended for FIFA WC semifinal clash vs Croatia?

FIFA World Cup 2022: Why Lionel Messi could be suspended for FIFA WC semifinal clash vs Croatia?

0-3

FIFA World Cup

 

 

Suspensions

Argentina - Gonzalo Montiel, Marcos Acuna

Croatia – None

World Cup Record:

Argentina

Appearances

18 (first in 1930)

Best result

Champions (1978, 1986)

Croatia

Appearances

6 (first in 1998)

Best result

Runners-up (2018)

ALSO READ I Ranji Trophy 2022-23: All you need to know about latest season -Matches, schedule, squads

Argentina vs Croatia Predicted Lineup

Argentina (5-3-2):

Martinez; Molina, Romero, Martinez, Otamendi, Tagliafico; Fernandez, De Paul, Mac Allister; Messi, Alvarez

Croatia (4-3-3):

Livakovic; Juranovic, Lovren, Gvardiol, Sosa; Kovacic, Brozovic, Modric; Kramaric, Livaja, Perisic

Argentina vs Croatia Date, kick-off time and venue

The FIFA World Cup 2022 Semifinal-1 encounter on Wednesday, December 14 will kick-off at 12:30 AM IST, 10:00 PM Local Time (Tuesday evening)

Venue: Lusail Stadium in Lusail

Live Streaming details

The Argentina vs Croatia FIFA World Cup semifinal will be broadcasted on the Sports 18 Network while the same can be live-streamed on the Jio Cinema App.

 

Latest Sports News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Football Section

Top News

Latest News