ARG vs CRO FIFA World Cup: Lionel Messi's Argentina eye World Cup final spot as Modric and Co stand in way

After an exhilarating round of matches at the FIFA World Cup 2022, the tournament has reached the semifinal stage and a place in the final awaits on Sunday (December 18). While Lionel Messi’s Argentina will look to punch their ticket for the final, Luka Modric and Co are still unbeaten and will look to dent the opposition team’s prospect and reach another World Cup final. So, with a place in the final up for grabs, here is a look at what could be on offer in the final.

Argentina vs Croatia Head to Head

The teams are at a stalemate in the head-to-head records and have won two matches each and drawn one. When it comes to the World Cup meetings, again the two teams are hardly separable as both have one win each. The first World Cup meeting between the sides came in the 1998 World Cup, where Croatia would go on to play in the semifinal.

Suspensions

Argentina - Gonzalo Montiel, Marcos Acuna

Croatia – None

World Cup Record:

Argentina

Appearances 18 (first in 1930) Best result Champions (1978, 1986)

Croatia

Appearances 6 (first in 1998) Best result Runners-up (2018)

Argentina vs Croatia Predicted Lineup

Argentina (5-3-2):

Martinez; Molina, Romero, Martinez, Otamendi, Tagliafico; Fernandez, De Paul, Mac Allister; Messi, Alvarez

Croatia (4-3-3):

Livakovic; Juranovic, Lovren, Gvardiol, Sosa; Kovacic, Brozovic, Modric; Kramaric, Livaja, Perisic

Argentina vs Croatia Date, kick-off time and venue

The FIFA World Cup 2022 Semifinal-1 encounter on Wednesday, December 14 will kick-off at 12:30 AM IST, 10:00 PM Local Time (Tuesday evening)

Venue: Lusail Stadium in Lusail

Live Streaming details

The Argentina vs Croatia FIFA World Cup semifinal will be broadcasted on the Sports 18 Network while the same can be live-streamed on the Jio Cinema App.

