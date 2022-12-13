ARG vs CRO FIFA World Cup: Lionel Messi's Argentina eye World Cup final spot as Modric and Co stand in way

After an exhilarating round of matches at the FIFA World Cup 2022, the tournament has reached the semifinal stage and a place in the final awaits on Sunday (December 18). While Lionel Messi’s Argentina will look to punch their ticket for the final, Luka Modric and Co are still unbeaten and will look to dent the opposition team’s prospect and reach another World Cup final. So, with a place in the final up for grabs, here is a look at what could be on offer in the final.
Argentina vs Croatia Head to Head
The teams are at a stalemate in the head-to-head records and have won two matches each and drawn one. When it comes to the World Cup meetings, again the two teams are hardly separable as both have one win each. The first World Cup meeting between the sides came in the 1998 World Cup, where Croatia would go on to play in the semifinal.
|
Date
|
Match
|
Score
|
Competition
|
04 Jun 1994
|
Croatia v Argentina
|
0-0
|
International Friendly
|
26 Jun 1998
|
Argentina v Croatia
|
1-0
|
FIFA World Cup
|
01 Mar 2006
|
Croatia v Argentina
|
3-2
|
International Friendly
|
12 Nov 2014
|
Argentina v Croatia
|
2-1
|
International Friendly
|
21 Jun 2018
|
Argentina v Croatia
Related Stories
|
0-3
|
FIFA World Cup
Suspensions
Argentina - Gonzalo Montiel, Marcos Acuna
Croatia – None
World Cup Record:
Argentina
|
Appearances
|
18 (first in 1930)
|
Best result
|
Champions (1978, 1986)
Croatia
|
Appearances
|
6 (first in 1998)
|
Best result
|
Runners-up (2018)
ALSO READ I Ranji Trophy 2022-23: All you need to know about latest season -Matches, schedule, squads
Argentina vs Croatia Predicted Lineup
Argentina (5-3-2):
Martinez; Molina, Romero, Martinez, Otamendi, Tagliafico; Fernandez, De Paul, Mac Allister; Messi, Alvarez
Croatia (4-3-3):
Livakovic; Juranovic, Lovren, Gvardiol, Sosa; Kovacic, Brozovic, Modric; Kramaric, Livaja, Perisic
Argentina vs Croatia Date, kick-off time and venue
The FIFA World Cup 2022 Semifinal-1 encounter on Wednesday, December 14 will kick-off at 12:30 AM IST, 10:00 PM Local Time (Tuesday evening)
Venue: Lusail Stadium in Lusail
Live Streaming details
The Argentina vs Croatia FIFA World Cup semifinal will be broadcasted on the Sports 18 Network while the same can be live-streamed on the Jio Cinema App.