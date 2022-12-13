Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV ARG vs CRO Semifinals

Argentina vs Croatia, FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Streaming Details: Where and when to watch match on TV, online in India

Argentina and Croatia are set to face each other in the first semifinal match of the FIFA World Cup 2022 on Wednesday. In the quaterfinals, while Argentina beat Netherlands 4-3 on penalties, Croatia eliminated Brazil to advance to the next stage on penalties 4-2.

Interestingly Argentina have never lost a semifinals match and will aim to reach the World Cup final for the sixth time. On the other hand, Croatia who lost the final in the previous edition, will want to become the fourth consecutive European nation to reach World Cup finals after Italy, Netherlands and Germany.

In the 2022 edition, there are 64 matches scheduled for the mega event across eight stadiums in Qatar. It is the first time that the World Cup is scheduled to take place outside the June-July window.

Here is all you need to know about the live streaming details about the match between Argentina vs Croatia :

When is Argentina vs Croatia match?

The match is scheduled to be played on the 14h of December, Wednesday.

Where will the match between Argentina and Croatia be held?

The match will be played at the Lusail Stadium.

When will the match of the FIFA World Cup 2022 between Argentina and Croatia begin?

The match is scheduled for 12:30 AM IST

Where can we watch the match between Argentina and Croatia of FIFA World Cup 2022 in India on TV?

The live telecast on TV can be seen on the Sports18 and Sports18 HD TV channels in India.

Where can we watch the match between Argentina and Croatia of FIFA World Cup 2022 in India online?

The live streaming will be available on the Jio Cinema app and website for free.

Head-to-head details

This will be the third World Cup encounter between Argentina and Croatia. The previous two matches were played in the years 1998 and 2018.

Matches won by Argentina- 1

Matches won by Croatia - 1

Latest Sports News