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Argentina vs Algeria FIFA World Cup 2026 LIVE: Messi breaks Pelé's world record as defending champs 1-0 up

Edited By: Varun Malik @varunm0212
Updated:

Argentina vs Algeria FIFA World Cup 2026 LIVE: Defending champions Argentina kick their campaign off as captain Lionel Messi was named in the starting XI for the Group J opener against Algeria. Messi gets to the pitch for his sixth World Cup.

Lionel Messi starts as Argentina kick their campaign off.
Lionel Messi starts as Argentina kick their campaign off. Image Source : AP
New Delhi:

Defending champions Argentina kick their campaign off in the FIFA World Cup 2026 as they lock horns against Algeria in their Group J opener at the Kanstas City Stadium. Eyes are on Lionel Messi, who started for the La Albiceleste in their 2026 opener against the African nation. Messi has made a record sixth appearance at the showpiece, having been with the side since 2006. He became the first man ever to take the pitch in six FIFA World Cups, a record which is set to be later equalled by Portugal talisman Cristiano Ronaldo.

Messi's appearance in the opener was the most sought-after one, especially after doubts lingered over his presence due to the hamstring injury he had suffered a little earlier. However, the Argentine captain dispelled the doubts when he appeared for his team in the friendly against Ireland and scored a penalty in the build-up to this tournament. Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni had all but confirmed that their 38-year-old star is injury free and is available for the opener.

 

Live updates :Argentina vs Algeria Latest Match Updates

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  • 7:08 AM (IST)Jun 17, 2026
    Posted by Varun Malik

    Messi breaks Pelé's record!!!

    And Messi has shattered the long-standing record of legend Pelé. He now has the most goal contributions in a FIFA World Cups. This was his 22nd contribution (14 goals and eight assists) as he goes past the Brazilian icon.

  • 7:00 AM (IST)Jun 17, 2026
    Posted by Varun Malik

    Hydration break ends!!

    The teams went for a short breather in the 25th minute for a hydration break after what was a rupturous start to this match. Teams pressing high and Messi scoring for Argentina, what a start to this match!! The hydration break ends and we are up and running again.

  • 6:57 AM (IST)Jun 17, 2026
    Posted by Varun Malik

    Messi's brilliance puts Argentina ahead!!

    Watch this special Messi goal from outside the box. He ran from the midfield and then thudded his left foot as Zidane got only the fingertips on that. It goes to the top right as the Stadium erupts.

  • 6:51 AM (IST)Jun 17, 2026
    Posted by Varun Malik

    MESSI SCORESSSS!!

    And Messi scores. What a brilliant strike from the Argentine legend as he opens the scoresheet. Messi made his way through from the midfield, carrying the ball alone as he then made a thunderous strike several yards outside the box with his left foot curling. Zidane is beaten here as Argentina go 1-0 up.

  • 6:49 AM (IST)Jun 17, 2026
    Posted by Varun Malik

    Do you know this?

    Do you know that Algeria goalkeeper Luca Zidane is the son of French great Zinedine Zidane.

  • 6:42 AM (IST)Jun 17, 2026
    Posted by Varun Malik

    Algeria almost scored too!!!

    What a start this is. Algeria might have scored their first in the eighth minute and stunned the Kanstas City Stadium here. But the off-side saved Argentina here. What a moment that was as Maza produced a brilliance with a brilliant ball. Farès Chaïbi put his foot, but it wasn't to be as yet. It's still 0-0 after 9 minutes.

  • 6:39 AM (IST)Jun 17, 2026
    Posted by Varun Malik

    Argentina denied, Messi denied!!

    Argentina would have got their first in the fifth minute but the off-side flag was raised up. Messi would just have scored on his sixth appearance from the right flank as he beat Algeria goalkeeper Zidane. But it was off-side.

  • 6:33 AM (IST)Jun 17, 2026
    Posted by Varun Malik

    Off we go!!

    And off we go at the Kanstas City Stadium. Argentina, with 4-3-3 line-up, have to press on the right side. They have mostly the same side that won the FIFA World Cup in 2022 and they kick their title defence with hopes of a win in 2026.

  • 6:29 AM (IST)Jun 17, 2026
    Posted by Varun Malik

    Here are the starting XIs

    Argentina Starting XI: Emiliano Martinez; Gonzalo Montiel, Cristian Romero, Lisandro Martinez, Facundo Medina; Rodrigo De Paul, Alexis Mac Allister, Enzo Fernandez, Thiago Almada; Lionel Messi, Lautaro Martinez

    Algeria Starting XI: Luca Zidane; Mohamed Farsi Belghali, Aissa Mandi, Ramy Bensebaini, Rayan Ait-Nouri; Hicham Boudaoui, Ahmed Kendouci Maza, Nabil Bentaleb; Anis Hadj Moussa, Amine Gouiri, Farid El Melali Chaibi

  • 6:24 AM (IST)Jun 17, 2026
    Posted by Varun Malik

    Argentina vs Algeria LIVE: Lionel Messi is here!!

    Argentina kick their campaign off in the FIFA World Cup 2026 as they face Algeria at the Kanstas City Stadium, and Lionel Messi is here. The Argentine legend starts for his team, set to make a record sixth appearance at the showpiece as they begin their bid to a title defence.

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