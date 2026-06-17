Argentina vs Algeria FIFA World Cup 2026 LIVE: Messi breaks Pelé's world record as defending champs 1-0 up

New Delhi:

Defending champions Argentina kick their campaign off in the FIFA World Cup 2026 as they lock horns against Algeria in their Group J opener at the Kanstas City Stadium. Eyes are on Lionel Messi, who started for the La Albiceleste in their 2026 opener against the African nation. Messi has made a record sixth appearance at the showpiece, having been with the side since 2006. He became the first man ever to take the pitch in six FIFA World Cups, a record which is set to be later equalled by Portugal talisman Cristiano Ronaldo.

Messi's appearance in the opener was the most sought-after one, especially after doubts lingered over his presence due to the hamstring injury he had suffered a little earlier. However, the Argentine captain dispelled the doubts when he appeared for his team in the friendly against Ireland and scored a penalty in the build-up to this tournament. Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni had all but confirmed that their 38-year-old star is injury free and is available for the opener.