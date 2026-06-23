Argentina qualify for FIFA World Cup 2026 knockouts, Lionel Messi leads the charge once more

Arlington (Texas):

Defending World Cup champions Argentina have begun the ongoing tournament as they mean to go on. Registering two wins in their first two matches, Argentina have qualified for the knockout stages of the FIFA World Cup. It is worth noting that after defeating Algeria 3-0, the defending champions have made quick work of Austria and registered a 2-0 win against the side.

It is interesting to note that this was the second straight win for Argentina in the tournament. The side kicked off its tournament by taking on Algeria in the first game, where Messi scored a hat-trick. Furthermore, the Argentine legend followed it up with another brace in the second game.

Overall, five goals have been scored by Argentina in the tournament, and all of them have been scored by Lionel Messi. Notably, Messi missed a penalty in the early stages of the first half, but followed it up with a brilliant goal in the 38th minute. Furthermore, he doubled the lead for Argentina by scoring in the injury time and propelled the side to their second win of the competition.

Also Read: ICC announces 'Return to Play Post-Pregnancy' guidelines; check what the policies say?

Argentina to take on Jordan next

With two wins secured, Argentina has qualified for the knockout stages of the tournament. The defending champions have been extremely dominant in the early stages of the 2026 World Cup, and they will hope to keep up their form and hopefully defend their title as well.

For their next game, the side will be taking on Jordan. The two sides will meet at the Dallas Stadium in Arlington on June 28th, and it could be interesting to see how the side fares in the upcoming game.

Jordan currently sits in third place in the group. The side lost their first game of the tournament, but a victory against Argentina could prove to be too much to ask for from the team. Before their clash against the defending champions, Jordan will lock horns with Algeria. The two sides will meet in Santa Clara on June 24th, and coming on the back of losses in their last games, both Algeria and Jordan will be desperate for a win.

Also Read: