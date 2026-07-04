ARG vs CPV FIFA World Cup 2026 LIVE: Live action begins, can Lionel Messi score in four consecutive matches?

Miami:

Defending champions Argentina will face Cape Verde in a FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 knockout match in Miami. It’s a classic David-versus-Goliath encounter that brings together one of the tournament favourites and its surprise debutant knockout side.

Argentina enter the fixture after topping their group with a perfect record. The reigning champions won all three of their group-stage matches, beating Alegeria 3-0, Austria 2-0 and Jordan 3-1.

Cape Verde, meanwhile, have emerged as one of the tournament’s breakthrough stories. The island nation, making its first World Cup appearance, progressed to the knockout rounds after a resilient group-stage campaign that included draws against higher-ranked opponents such as Spain and Uruguay. Their qualification has been widely highlighted as a historic achievement for the smallest nation ever to reach this stage of the competition.

However, Argentina have been in prolific form during the tournament and remain strong favourites to progress. They have incredible attacking depth and tournament experience as key advantages. For Cape Verde, their compact defensive structure and disciplined approach will be key. They are expected to rely on a low-block defensive system and counter-attacking transitions to contain Argentina’s forward line

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni has also acknowledged the threat posed by Cape Verde, stressing that his team will not underestimate the opposition despite their status as clear favourites. The winner of this Round of 32 fixture will advance to the Round of 16, where they will face Egypt.