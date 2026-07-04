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  4. ARG vs CPV FIFA World Cup 2026 LIVE: Live action begins, can Lionel Messi score in four consecutive matches?
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ARG vs CPV FIFA World Cup 2026 LIVE: Live action begins, can Lionel Messi score in four consecutive matches?

Edited By: Koustav Sengupta @KoustavOfficial
Updated:

Defending champions Argentina will face FIFA World Cup debutants Cape Verde in the Round of 32 in Miami. While Argentina enter as overwhelming favourites after a perfect group stage, Cape Verde will look to extend their historic run and book a last-16 meeting with Egypt.

Argentina vs Cabo Verde live
Argentina vs Cabo Verde live Image Source : AP
Miami:

Defending champions Argentina will face Cape Verde in a FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 knockout match in Miami. It’s a classic David-versus-Goliath encounter that brings together one of the tournament favourites and its surprise debutant knockout side.

Argentina enter the fixture after topping their group with a perfect record. The reigning champions won all three of their group-stage matches, beating Alegeria 3-0, Austria 2-0 and Jordan 3-1. 

Cape Verde, meanwhile, have emerged as one of the tournament’s breakthrough stories. The island nation, making its first World Cup appearance, progressed to the knockout rounds after a resilient group-stage campaign that included draws against higher-ranked opponents such as Spain and Uruguay. Their qualification has been widely highlighted as a historic achievement for the smallest nation ever to reach this stage of the competition.

However, Argentina have been in prolific form during the tournament and remain strong favourites to progress. They have incredible attacking depth and tournament experience as key advantages. For Cape Verde, their compact defensive structure and disciplined approach will be key. They are expected to rely on a low-block defensive system and counter-attacking transitions to contain Argentina’s forward line

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni has also acknowledged the threat posed by Cape Verde, stressing that his team will not underestimate the opposition despite their status as clear favourites. The winner of this Round of 32 fixture will advance to the Round of 16, where they will face Egypt.

 

Live updates :ARG vs CPV FIFA World Cup LIVE: Argentina vs Cabo Verde Score, Tactical analysis, minute by minute commentary, Goals

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  • 3:31 AM (IST)Jul 04, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Live action begins!

    Cabo Verde kick off the proceedings in Miami. They are attacking from right to left on the pitch. Argentina, in their typical blue and white kit run the opposite. 

  • 3:29 AM (IST)Jul 04, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Messi in Miami!

    Lionel Messi plays his club football for Inter Miami. It's a known place for him today. His boss, David Beckham, is in the house as the camera shows. Can he score again tonight? One can definitely expect. 

  • 3:24 AM (IST)Jul 04, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Time for national anthems!

    The national anthems are being sung now. Argentina sing first, which will be followed by Cape Verde. 

  • 3:23 AM (IST)Jul 04, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Argentina vs African nations:

    This will be the first-ever meeting between Argentina and Cape Verde. Argentina have enjoyed a dominant record against African opposition at the FIFA World Cup, winning each of their last seven such encounters. Their only defeat against an African side at the tournament came in their first meeting, a 1-0 loss to Cameroon in the opening match of the 1990 World Cup.

  • 3:22 AM (IST)Jul 04, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    The players come out

    Both Argentina and Cape Verde players walk out of the tunnel. The atmosphere goes off the roof. Dei Dei of Shakira plays in the speakers. The national anthems will be played soon.

  • 3:19 AM (IST)Jul 04, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    What's next?

    The winner of the match will play Egypt in the round of 16. The Mohammed Salah side already defeated Australia in a penalty shootout and booked their place in the pre-quarters. All eyes on who will be joining them in the fight. 

  • 3:12 AM (IST)Jul 04, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Historic day for Cabo Verde

    Cape Verde have already made history by becoming the smallest nation to progress from the FIFA World Cup group stage. Their Round of 32 clash against Argentina will add another milestone, as they become only the third team to face the defending champions in the knockout stage on their World Cup debut. The previous two were Norway, who lost 2-1 to Italy in 1938, and Ghana, who were beaten 3-0 by Brazil in 2006.

  • 3:11 AM (IST)Jul 04, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Cape Verde Playing XI:

    Vozinha, Diney Borges, Pico Lopes, Sidny Lopes Cabral, Steven Moreira, Kevin Pina, Jovane ‌Cabral, ‌Deroy Duarte, Laros Duarte, Ryan Mendes (captain), Nuno da Costa.

  • 3:11 AM (IST)Jul 04, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Argentina Playing XI:

    Argentina made nine changes to their playing XI from the match against Jordan. Several marquee players, including Lionel Messi, Alexis Mac Allister and Enzo Fernandez return to the playing XI. 

    Emiliano Martinez (goalkeeper); Lisandro Martinez, Cristian Romero, Facundo Medina, Nahuel Molina; Rodrigo De Paul, Alexis Mac Allister, Enzo Fernandez; Lionel Messi (captain), Thiago Almada, Lautaro Martinez

  • 3:09 AM (IST)Jul 04, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Cabo Verde's journey so far:

    Cape Verde booked their place in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 after finishing second in Group H with three points. The tournament debutants remained unbeaten in the group stage, drawing all three of their matches to secure a historic passage to the knockout rounds.

    Their group-stage results were:

    Cape Verde 0-0 Spain
    Cape Verde 2-2 Uruguay
    Cape Verde 0-0 Saudi Arabia

    The runners-up finish earned Cape Verde a Round of 32 meeting with defending champions Argentina.

  • 3:09 AM (IST)Jul 04, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Argentina's journey so far:

    Argentina advanced to the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 after finishing top of Group J with a perfect nine points from three matches. Lionel Scaloni's side won all of their group-stage fixtures, scoring eight goals and conceding just one.

    Their group-stage results were:

    Argentina 3-0 Algeria
    Argentina 2-0 Austria
    Argentina 3-1 Jordan

    The defending champions' flawless campaign ensured they finished first in the group and secured a Round of 32 clash against Cape Verde.

  • 3:06 AM (IST)Jul 04, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Argentina vs Cabo Verde tonight!

    Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the match between Argentina vs Cabo Verde. The Lionel Messi side is definitely the favourite coming to the game, but Cabo have managed to keep their cool under pressure so far. They stopped Spain, can they stop Argentina too? Match begins in 25 mins time. 

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