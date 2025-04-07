Apuia's golazo shatters Khalid Jamil's dream, sends Mohun Bagan to third consecutive ISL final Apuia's 94th-minute banger from outside the box sends Mohun Bagan to their third consecutive ISL final. Jason Cummins scored the other goal as the hosts humbled Jamshedpur FC 2-0 at Salt Lake Stadium. The Mariners will play Bengaluru FC in the final.

Mohun Bagan had a disastrous first leg against Jamshedpur FC, where the team not only lost 2-1 but several of the fans were left injured after a physical altercation with the rival fans. The Mariners raised their voice on social media and the club itself took notice of that and honoured the injured fans with match-day tickets. The day eventually turned out to be a historic night at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata.

The Shield winners were the favourites to get the job done but to bet against the Khalid Jamil side is not a safe option. They have a strong defensive style and Khalid backed it once again to get the job done in the second leg. Nevertheless, giving freedom to the Mohun Bagan players eventually cost them a position in the ISL final.

The hosts schooled Jamshedpur throughout the match and eventually won the match 2-0. The first half resulted in a draw but in the second, the Jose Molina side were ruthless and launched several attacks on Jamshedpur. Mohun Bagan earned a penalty from one such corner. Jamie MacLaren’s header hit the arms of Pranoy Halder and the referee immediately called for a penalty.

Jason Cummins made no mistake in turning that one. He shot it on the right while JFC keeper Albino Gomes jumped on the opposite side. After taking a 1-0 lead, the Subhasish Bose-led side increased the number of attacks while Jamshedpur were completely on their backfoot. Mohun Bagan completely controlled the midfield and left the visitors frustrated.

Meanwhile, just when the game was about to move to the added time, Apuia scored a banger to win the tie for Mohun Bagan. The 24-year-old made one of the most controversial switches from Mumbai City to the Kolkata-based club earlier in the year and him to win the team the semi-final match had a poetic touch. Earlier in the season. Mumbai City fans threw fake currency on Apuia but in the end, the youngster kept his focus on the game and produced yet another masterclass on the field.

The Mariners will now play Bengaluru FC in the summit clash. Courtesy of a fine header from legend Sunil Chhetri, BFC defeated Goa to qualify for the finals, which will be played at the Salt Lake Stadium. Interestingly, it will be a repeat of the 2023 final, which Mohun Bagan won after the penalties.