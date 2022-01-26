Anthony Martial seals loan move from Manchester United to Sevilla

Wednesday, January 26, 2022
     
Anthony Martial will play for Sevilla on a loan from Manchester United until the end of the season, the Spanish club said Tuesday.

India TV Sports Desk Edited by: India TV Sports Desk
Sevilla Updated on: January 26, 2022 12:06 IST
Anthony martial
Image Source : SEVILLA FC (TWITTER)

Anthony Martial (right) poses for a photo with Sevilla president Jose Castro Carmona while signing loan agreement with the club in Seville on Tuesday.

Highlights

  • United manager Ralf Rangnick said last month that the 26-year-old Martial wanted to leave the club
  • Martial had falled behind in the pecking order to Ronaldo, Rashford, Cavani, Sancho and Greenwood
  • There was no reported transfer fee or option to buy for Sevilla

United manager Ralf Rangnick said last month that the 26-year-old Martial wanted to leave after tumbling down the list of forwards at the club, behind Cristiano Ronaldo, Marcus Rashford, Edinson Cavani, Jadon Sancho and Mason Greenwood.

The France forward became the world’s most expensive teenage player when United signed him from Monaco in September 2015 for 36 million pounds (then $55.1 million) that could potentially rise to 58 million pounds ($78 million).

There was no reported transfer fee or option to buy.

(Reported by AP)

