Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Anthony Martial has made huge strides this season, feels Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said there is more to come from in-form striker Anthony Martial.

United will on Monday evening take on FC Copenhagen in the quarterfinal of the Europa League.

Martial, 24, scored his 23rd goal of the season against LASK in last week's Europa League last-16 victory.

"Physically, he is at the best level of his career," Solskjaer was quoted as saying by BBC Sport.

"Anthony has made huge strides this season in many aspects of his game.

"We know he can do worldies but I like him scoring the simple goals, when he is in between the posts. He's done that a few times.

"He's in the gym a lot working on his fitness and strength. I'm just looking forward to seeing him improve. There's more to come from him," he added.

Man United finished third in the Premier League and have already qualified for next season's Champions League. On his Europa goals, the manager said: "We went into this season knowing that the Europa League is a great chance for us to get a trophy, to get far in a tournament," Solskjaer said.

"But also to groom a few of the youngsters and it was perfect for us.

"We are in a strange period at the moment, unprecedented, we've got to make the most of it and if we are able to go through to the semi-final and final it would mean a lot to the club, players, supporters and staff. We just have to make the best out of a difficult situation," he added.

