Andrea Pirlo appointed head coach of Juventus U23 team

Andrea Pirlo is all set to start his coaching career after Juventus announced that he has returned to the club to take over the U23 team.

"Today marks the start of a new adventure for Andrea Pirlo and Juventus, who return to work together five years later. Andrea is, in fact, the new coach of the Under 23 team," Juventus announced on their official website on Thursday.

The 41-year-old moved to Juventus from AC Milan in the summer of 2011. In his four-season stint with the Bianconeri, he won four Serie A titles, one Italian Cup and two Italian Super Cups.

"It was a storyline that was dotted with many gems: decisive goals, assists painted on canvas, and a vision of play like no other."

"And, of course, there is his experience with the Italian national team in 2006, which saw him crowned a world champion, and it is one he will make available to the U 23 players, a young project, in continuous growth and which this year, in its second year of operation, has led to a first and historic result, the Coppa Italia Serie C," the statement said.

The Old Lady expressed their welcome to Pirlo, claiming it was a decision that made fans happy.

"A new challenge awaits now, for a return that can only make Juventus fans happy. Welcome back, coach Pirlo!" the statement added.

