American midfielder McKennie joins Juventus on loan

Midfielder Weston McKennie became the first American player in Juventus history as the starlet has completed his loan move from Schalke 04 on a 4.5 million euros (about $5.36 million) fee, the defending champions of Serie A confirmed on Saturday.

According to Juventus, they have signed with him on a one-year deal with an option to buy, and the buy-out clause will become obligatory under certain conditions, reports Xinhua news agency.

The Italian media outlets reported that if McKennie plays 60 percent of the competitive games in the 2020-21 season, Juventus will make the move permanent.

"In both cases, the agreed consideration for the definitive acquisition is 18.5 million euros, payable in three years, which might be increased up to a maximum of 7 million euros upon achievement of further sportive performance objectives over the duration of the employment contract with the player," read a statement from Juventus.

Having come through the youth ranks of FC Dallas, McKennie joined Schalke 04 in 2016 and made his debut in Bundesliga in May 2017.

In the same year, the midfielder received his first call-up to the US National Soccer Team and had a dream debut for the Stars and Stripes, opening the scoring in their friendly match away to Portugal.

