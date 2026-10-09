Amad Diallo reflects on his time with Manchester United, opens up on title hopes ahead of Spurs clash

The international break in football has come to an end. With club football returning, many eyes will once again be set upon the Premier League. One of the biggest clashes of the whole year comes on October 10th as 20-time league winners Manchester United take on Tottenham Hotspur.

It is interesting to note that currently Manchester United sits in 12th place in the Premier League standings. In the 5 games that they have played in the season so far, the side has won one game, drawn two, and lost just as many.

Ahead of their clash against Spurs, Manchester United midfielder Amad Diallo took centre stage and talked about his time with the club and what the side’s title chances are with their current status.

"I am really proud to be playing in the Premier League. It's the best league in the world, every game is a battle, and you have to be at your best every week. I love it here and I want to keep improving and helping the team. We know we haven't started the season the way we wanted. One win and two draws is not good enough for a club like Manchester United,” Diallo told JioHotstar.

“We are 12th in the table right now and that is not where we belong. But the season is long and nothing is decided yet. We have to take it game by game, keep working hard on the training ground, and start turning these draws into wins,” he added.

Yuzvendra Chahal recently talked about Manchester United as well

Boasting one of the biggest fanbases in the world, Manchester United has billions of fans across the globe, with a major fanbase in India as well. Recently, veteran India cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal came forward and talked about how Manchester United can make a comeback to the top.

“What I really like about this United team is the fight and the unpredictability. Matheus Cunha is someone I really admire, the way he plays with such energy, takes on defenders and keeps pushing the players around him,” Chahal said.

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