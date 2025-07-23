AIFF shortlists three for senior men's team head coach role AIFF has shortlisted Khalid Jamil, Stephen Constantine, and Stefan Tarkovic for the Indian men’s football team head coach role. The final decision will be made by the Executive Committee after reviewing their resumes. 170 applications were received.

New Delhi:

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) on Wednesday, July 23, announced its three-man shortlist for the vacant Indian men’s national football team head coach position. Khalid Jamil, Stephen Constantine, and Stefan Tarkovic are the final candidates under consideration, following a thorough selection process by the federation's Technical Committee.

The head coach role has remained vacant since the departure of Manolo Marquez, whose tenure ended on a disappointing note. In a virtual meeting held on Wednesday, the AIFF Technical Committee reviewed a total of 170 applications received earlier this month. After detailed discussions and evaluations, the committee shortlisted Jamil, Constantine, and Tarkovic for the final phase of selection.

“The All India Football Federation’s Technical Committee (TC) met virtually on Wednesday, July 23, 2025, to shortlist the applicants for the Senior Men’s Indian Football Team head coach role. The TC carefully reviewed 170 applications received earlier this month and narrowed it down to three candidates – Khalid Jamil, Stephen Constantine, and tefan Tarkovi,” read a statement from AIFF

“The TC has recommended the resumes of the three shortlisted candidates to the Executive Committee, which will take the final call on who the next Blue Tigers head coach will be,” it was further added.

Who are Khalid, Constantine, Tarkovic?

Notably, Khalid has been one of India’s most respected domestic coaches, gaining national acclaim after guiding Aizawl FC to a historic I-League title in 2017. He later took charge of Indian Super League sides NorthEast United FC and Jamshedpur FC, helping both teams reach the semi-finals. Most recently, he led Jamshedpur to the Super Cup final, enhancing his credentials as a top domestic coach.

On the other hand, Constantine is a familiar figure in Indian football, having served two separate terms as national team coach, from 2002 to 2005 and again from 2015 to 2019. Under his leadership, India climbed significantly in the FIFA World Rankings and qualified for the AFC Asian Cup in 2019.

The third contender, Tarkovic, brings international experience, having managed the national teams of Slovakia and Kyrgyzstan. He guided Kyrgyzstan to qualification for the AFC Asian Cup 2027 before stepping down in June.