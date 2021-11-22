AIFF rejects Jharkhand football teams’ entries for major national events

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Representation image

AIFF further accused JFA of prioritising “petty politics” over the future of Jharkhand footballers

AIFF said they made repeated request to JFA to sort out internal conflicts

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) on Monday rejected Jharkhand men’s and women’s football teams entries for Santosh Trophy and National Women’s Championship after their state body (JFA) made multiple entries for the tournaments.

In a letter to the Jharkhand association, AIFF general secretary Kushal Das alleged that despite repeated requests the body has failed to sort out their internal conflicts within their management and the multiple entrant requests were a result of their infighting.

“The AIFF received two independent teams for both the competitions, one recommended by the Chairman- Hony. Secretary while one recommended by the President- Jt. Secretary. Upon receiving four (4) lists in total from the JFA, the AIFF entered into resolution communication with the management of JFA immediately,” read the letter, a copy of which is in the possession of Indiatvnews.com.

“However, despite the AIFF’s repeated attempts to ensure that the rights of the players and the chance of the Member Association to participate in national competitions are not affected, the JFA committee did not resolve the issue.”

The AIFF further added that no teams from Jharkhand will be entertained at the venue of the aforementioned competitions “to ensure that the sanctity of the competitions is protected”.

The Indian football apex body further accused JFA of prioritising “petty politics” over the future of Jharkhand footballers, whose livelihood depends on the game; leaving them no choice but to take stringent steps.

“It is highly unfortunate that players from JFA are unable to participate in such prestigious competitions which provide a livelihood to participating players. To see that the JFA management was not willing to resolve the conflict even after repeated requests by the AIFF, in the interest of the players is disheartening. Thus, leaving the AIFF with no choice but to reject all four lists received from the JFA,” read the letter.

Indiatvnews.com contacted Jharkhand Football Association for their comment on the matter and a response is awaited.