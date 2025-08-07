AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey asserts stability amid ongoing uncertainty in Indian football AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey affirmed football's continuity despite leadership changes, amid legal uncertainty over the AIFF constitution. ISL clubs voiced concerns after the 2025–26 season was put on hold due to the unresolved MRA with FSDL.

New Delhi:

Amid growing concerns over the future of Indian football, particularly the Indian Super League (ISL), All India Football Federation (AIFF) President Kalyan Chaubey has assured that while individuals may come and go, the sport's continuity and governance remain beyond individual control.

Speaking at a press conference on Thursday following a key meeting with representatives of 13 ISL clubs, Chaubey addressed the uncertainty clouding the top-tier league’s future and the ongoing legal proceedings surrounding the AIFF’s constitution.

“Whatever may be the situation, whether the current body may be in power, whether some other judgment come, but the chair of the president and other office bearers of AIFF will remain. Individual might change but an individual cannot control a sport. Football is a national interest, therefore, football will go on,” Chaubey told a press conference.

Though he did not directly mention the case, Chaubey appeared to be referring to the AIFF constitution matter currently pending before the Supreme Court. The apex court has concluded hearings and reserved its judgment, which is expected in the near future. Some stakeholders, including former players and officials, believe the court could potentially order fresh elections. The current executive committee, elected in September 2022, is due to serve until September 2026 if the full four-year term is upheld.

The uncertainty stems largely from the legal directive preventing the AIFF from renegotiating its Master Rights Agreement (MRA) with Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL), the ISL’s commercial partner, until the Supreme Court delivers its verdict. In response, FSDL announced on July 11 that the 2025–26 ISL season has been put “on hold,” triggering concern across clubs and staff.

No talks regarding MRA

The impact has already rippled through the league. Chennaiyin FC, two-time ISL champions, temporarily suspended operations for their first team on Wednesday, citing the lack of clarity over the league’s future. Previously, Bengaluru FC and Odisha FC had paused salary payments to players and staff.

Thursday's meeting between AIFF leadership and ISL clubs came after eight teams jointly wrote to the federation on July 20, demanding a dialogue on the way forward. While the MRA was not discussed in the meeting, Chaubey emphasised that the primary focus was to protect the interests of players and support staff.

“No, this meeting was only keeping in mind to ensure sufficient match time for the players, so that they don't lose their salary, the support staff and others who are associated with football for their livelihood, their families must not get affected. As you know that right now the discussion, talk on agreement (MRA) with marketing partner (FSDL) is going on,” Chaubey said.