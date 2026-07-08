AIFF, ISL club committee announce new four-year deal, shares update on OCI players

New Delhi:

The future of the Indian Super League received formal direction on Tuesday, July 8, after the All India Football Federation (AIFF) and the ISL club managing committee jointly outlined the competition's roadmap for the 2026-27 season during a press conference in the national capital.

The meeting confirmed that the upcoming campaign will operate under a commercially club-led structure, ending uncertainty over how the country's top-tier football competition would be organised. The proposed arrangement has been designed as a four-year framework, although participating clubs will have the opportunity to reassess their involvement after the completion of the first two years.

“We are planning this as a four-year model. After two years, the clubs can decide whether they want to exit the model or continue. However, given the way things are progressing, it will probably not happen,” AIFF General Secretary M. Satyanarayan stated.

As part of the next step, the AIFF will issue letters to all 14 clubs seeking confirmation of participation for the new season. Each club will also be required to pay an annual participation fee of Rs. 1.1 crore, split into two instalments. The federation will finalise the league's operational structure after receiving responses from the clubs.

“A letter will be sent to all 14 teams asking them to pay the participation fees. Based on their responses, a decision will be made on how the league will proceed,” he mentioned.

He also confirmed that IFL 2025-26 champions Diamond Harbour FC have secured direct promotion to the ISL and are included among the participating teams for the forthcoming season, as they have no directives otherwise. However, in case DHFC opts out of the season, the league will continue with 13 teams.

Update on OCI players

The press conference also addressed player registration regulations for the 2026-27 campaign. Clubs will be permitted to register a maximum of six foreign players, with four allowed on the field at any given time. Overseas Citizens of India (OCI) players will not receive a separate registration category and will instead count as foreign players within the allotted quota. The proposal to make OCI recruitment optional for clubs during the upcoming season has been approved.

Another point clarified by the federation concerned team selection. The AIFF confirmed there will be no compulsory requirement for clubs to field an Indian striker as a No. 9 in their starting lineup despite acknowledging the need to strengthen that position in Indian football.

“The clubs are also aware that one of our biggest Achilles’ heels has been the lack of a quality striker. Hopefully, they will help address that. However, this is not something we can enforce. We cannot tell clubs to play a No. 9 because, ultimately, team selection and tactics are the coach’s decision. Every match is different—sometimes a coach wants to go for a win, while in other games they may be satisfied with a draw. So it is very difficult for us, or even for the clubs, to implement such a mandate,” Satyanarayan said.

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