AIFF faces major setback as ISL tender fails to attract single bid AIFF’s ISL tender ended with no bidders, marking a major commercial setback. Despite multiple revisions and interest from four parties, none submitted proposals, raising concerns over Indian football’s financial future and league stability.

New Delhi:

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has suffered a major commercial blow after the Indian Super League (ISL) tender process ended without a single bidder. Despite an extended and widely publicised bidding phase, the federation failed to receive any final proposals before the November 7, 2025, deadline, raising serious concerns about the financial and structural direction of Indian football.

The tender, launched on October 16, 2025, was designed to identify a new commercial partner to handle the ISL’s broadcasting, sponsorship, digital, and merchandising rights. AIFF had roped in global consultancy KPMG to manage the process under the oversight of former Supreme Court judge Justice L. Nageswara Rao, ensuring transparency and credibility. Four organisations, Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL), FanCode (owned by Dream Sports), Conscient Heritage Group, and a foreign consortium, had initially shown interest during the pre-bid conference on October 25.

What does it mean for Indian football?

However, despite early participation, none of the entities went on to submit formal bids. One prospective bidder was reportedly disqualified due to a conflict of interest, while others expressed concerns about the tender’s financial structure and lack of clarity on league operations. FSDL, which had previously managed the ISL’s commercial rights under the Master Rights Agreement (MRA), reportedly sought detailed clarifications, submitting over 100 queries. AIFF addressed more than 230 queries and even issued multiple corrigenda to modify timelines and bid criteria, yet the process still failed to secure a commitment.

Industry insiders point to the stringent financial requirements as a major deterrent. The new proposal required a minimum annual guarantee of ₹37.5 crore or 5% of gross revenue, whichever was higher, terms many deemed unrealistic given the league’s current market position. Comparatively, the earlier FSDL agreement offered greater flexibility and stability for both parties.

The failed tender comes at a turbulent time for Indian football, which is grappling with financial uncertainty, scheduling issues, and a lack of commercial momentum. The AIFF now faces an uphill battle to restructure its commercial framework, with grassroots development, national team funding, and league operations all potentially affected by the growing financial strain.