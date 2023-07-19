After Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets, another Barcelona legend set to join Inter Miami

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Lionel Messi was represented at Inter Miami on July 16

Inter Miami are in the limelight as they unveiled two legendary figures in world football Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets, both former Barcelona captains, on a free transfer. They are now set to acquire the signature of another iconic Barcelona footballer Jordi Alba on a free transfer in the coming days.

Legendary English football player David Beckham is co-owner of Inter Miami club which plays in the USA's Major Soccer League (MLS). Beckham played a crucial role in Messi's signing as almost every big European club wanted to secure the Argentine skipper's signature after leaving Paris Saint-Germain for free last month.

Now Inter Miami are set to sign Messi's former teammate at Camp Nou Jordi Alba. The legendary Spanish left-back joined the Catalan club in 2012 from La Liga side Valencia and made overall 459 appearances with 27 goals.

Alba, 34, was released by manager Xavi at the end of the last season and the player was hot property in the market, despite being in the last stages of his career. Alba remains in good shape and still captains the Spanish national team as a regular left-back option. So, Inter Miami fans will be excited to welcome another world-class player at DRV PNK Stadium.

Inter Miami co-owner Jorge Mas also confirmed Alba's signing and revealed that head coach Gerardo Martino is counting on the defender this season. "He (Jordi Alba) has already signed his contract and will arrive in the next few days. Tata (coach Gerardo Martino) is counting on him," Mas said in an interview with TyC Sports.

Meanwhile, Inter Miami are reportedly looking at another former Barcelona legend Luis Suarez as a potential transfer in the coming days. Many European media outlets are reporting Liverpool and Uruguay legend will be reuniting with Messi at Inter Miami this season. Suarez is currently playing for Gremio, the top Brazilian club.

