Saturday, September 16, 2023
     
  5. After Leonardo Bonucci, star forward Cristiano Ronaldo takes legal action against Juventus over unpaid wages

Cristiano Ronaldo sought £17m unpaid wages during the Covid-19 pandemic when he agreed to defer his salary with the Old Lady.

Sumeet Kavthale September 16, 2023
Leonardo Bonucci and Cristiano Ronaldo during AC Milan game
Image Source : GETTY Leonardo Bonucci and Cristiano Ronaldo during AC Milan game in July 2022

The legendary footballer Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly decided to take legal action against his former club Juventus. The Portuguese forward left the club in August 2021 to join Manchester United and currently plays for Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr. 

According to a report from La Gazzetta Dello Sport, the 28-year-old star is seeking £17 million from the Italian giants which were deferred from his wages during the Covid-19 pandemic. Juventus asked all of their players to compromise on their salaries for months during the 2020-21 season as the club struggled financially during the pandemic. 

Ronaldo was reportedly agreed to be paid £17 million for deferring his wages but the club never paid out the amount after the pandemic. Ronaldo's action came after the club paid out £2.6 million to the former forward Paulo Dybala as compensation for his differed wages during the pandemic. But Ronaldo's demand is much higher considering his hefty wages and the club is likely to engage in a legal battle with the player.

Juventus are also set to fight another legal battle with the former captain and legendary Italian defender Leonardo Bonucci. The latter recently sued the club for damaging his career and for his fallout with manager Massimiliano Allegri during the preseason. The club is also fined by UEFA for irregularities in their finances and has been moved from the European competitions earlier this season.

The former Real Madrid star arrived at Allianz Stadium in July 2018 for a transfer fee of €100 million. He was the highest earner at the Allianz Stadium and managed to win the Serie A titles in his first two seasons. He also enjoyed brilliant form with the Old Lady with over 100 goals in his three seasons before joining the former club Manchester United in August 2021.

