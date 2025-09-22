After Haris Rauf, Pakistani footballer copies hateful gesture during SAFF U17 Championship match vs India Haris Rauf made a hateful gesture during his team's Asia Cup 2025 clash against India at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Rauf gestured Pakistan's unverified '6-0' and a plane crash claims during the second innings of the clash.

New Delhi:

A day after Haris Rauf displayed a hateful and provocative gesture during the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Super Four match, a Pakistani footballer copied him during his team's clash against India in the SAFF U17 Championship.

India defeated Pakistan in the Super Four clash at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium after chasing down 172 with six wickets in hand. While Pakistan had no answers for India on the field, the Pakistani players resorted to hateful and self-claiming things.

Haris faced the heat from the Indian fans, who shouted 'Kohli, Kohli' to remind him of the iconic six that the former India captain had hit during the India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2022 clash.

Standing at the boundary rope, Haris used a '6-0' and a plane gesture to taunt the Indian fans at the venue. The gesture refers to Pakistan's unverified claims of downing six Indian fighter jets during the recent military confrontation between the two nations after the Operation Sindoor.

Following Haris' gesture, Pakistani footballer Muhammad Abdullah replicated his compatriot's action during the SAFF U17 Championship match against India on September 22. The Pakistani footballer made the gesture after he scored an equaliser through a penalty kick in the league stage match between India and Pakistan at the Racecourse International Stadium in Colombo.

India defeated Pakistan in their SAFF U-17 league stage clash in Colombo, 3-2. The Indians have continued their perfect record with three wins in as many games in the group stage. For India, Dallalmuon Gangte (31), Gunleiba Wangkheirakpam (63), and Rahan Ahmed (73) scored the goals, while for Pakistan, Abdullah (43p), Hamza Yasir (70) found the back of the net.

The clash was tied 1-1 at the halftime mark. However, Wangkheirakpam took the Indian side to 2-1 before Yasir equalised. Ahmed scored the winning goal for India in the 73rd minute. Meanwhile, both teams had already qualified for the semifinals. India will face Nepal, while Pakistan will lock horns against Bangladesh in the two semifinals. Both matches will take place on September 25.