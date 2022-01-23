Follow us on Image Source : AIFF India were held for a goal-less draw by lower-ranked Iran in the first group match in Mumbai last Thursday.

Women’s Asian Cup 2022 India vs Chinese Taipei LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV

Hosts India will need to be more clinical with their finishing when they face a struggling Chinese Taipei in a must-win group match of the women's Asian Cup here on Sunday.

India were held to a goalless draw by lower-ranked Iran in their tournament opener while Chinese Taipei were blanked 4-0 by eight-time champions China. A FIFA World Cup play-offs spot within their grasp, India are seeking to meet their head coach Thomas Dennerby's "realistic target" of making the quarterfinals, for which they will need to win the next match at all costs, as the home team is scheduled to play Group A heavyweights China in its last league fixture. (PTI)

What time is the AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2022 India vs Chinese Taipei kick-off?

The India vs Chinese Taipei is scheduled to take place on Sunday, January 23 at 7:30 PM IST at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

Which TV channel will show the AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2022 India vs Chinese Taipei match?

The AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2022 India vs Chinese Taipei will be broadcast on Eurosport TV.

How can I stream the AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2022 India vs Chinese Taipei fixture?

The match India vs Chinese Taipei will be live-streamed on Eurosport as well as JioTV app.