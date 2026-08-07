AFA president opens up on Lionel Messi's future with the national team after FIFA World Cup heartbreak

New Delhi:

The FIFA World Cup 2026 ended in heartbreak for 2022 champions Argentina and their ace Lionel Messi. Throughout the tournament, Argentina survived several close calls but managed to make it to the final of the tournament through sheer perseverance and some brilliant performances by Lionel Messi.

However, the side failed to cross their final hurdle and lost the summit clash of the tournament to Spain, who defeated them 1-0 to lift the title for the second time in their history.

Messi was left in tears as he failed to propel Argentina to a second straight World Cup title. After the tournament, many fans were left wondering what the future holds for the maestro. Speaking on the same, AFA president Chiqiu Tapia came forward and talked about the future of Messi.

"It's a purely personal decision. We have to leave him in peace and give him space. It was a great World Cup, we enjoyed it a lot and we're proud. I'll remember every hug after every match because, for me, it;s personal. It reflects the affection and the relationship we have,” Tapia was quoted as saying by Sportskeeda.

Tapia reflected on the future of Lionel Scaloni as well

Furthermore, the AFA president also reflected on what the future could look like for head coach Lionel Scaloni. The president revealed that he cannot keep Scaloni by force and that he will stay if he wants to and leave if he wants to.

"Lionel Scaoni's future? We all want him to continue. I’m a grateful person, so he should take his time, think it over and make whatever decision he believes is right. I can’t keep him chained here if he feels he no longer has the necessary desire or if he has another opportunity or project in mind. My plans A, B and C are Scaloni,” he added.

Argentina are going through one of their most successful times as a side, and it could be interesting to see what the future holds for the side in the future and if Lionel Messi stays with the side or decides to hang up his boots.

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