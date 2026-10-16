Aditya Tare backs defending champions Arsenal to go all the way, retain their Premier League title

The Premier League 2026-27 season is well underway. Some of the sides have showcased some brilliant football so far. With the season still in its early stages, the Premier League table is beginning to take shape. Currently, Manchester City sits in first place in the league standings.

The side is unbeaten in the league so far, but defending champions Arsenal are following closely. Mikel Arteta’s side sits in second place in the standings with five wins and one loss in six matches and 15 points in their name. With the side looking to maintain their form, it could be interesting to see whether or not Arsenal are able to defend their crown.

Speaking on the same, Indian cricketer Aditya Tare took centre stage and talked about the chances of Arsenal defending their crown. He opined that the Gunners are well equipped to defend their title and predicted them as the league winners once more.

"It's a dream come true to be honest. Growing up, I've supported Arsenal since I was a kid. I watched Arsenal win the Premier League in 2003-04 as Invincibles without losing a single game. Since then, it has been a very long wait for the next title win, and after so many years of waiting and coming so close, there was a huge sense of relief when we finally won the title last season,” Tare told JioStar during the Premier League trophy tour.

Tare opened up on being an Arsenal fan

It is interesting to note that Aditya Tare is a lifelong Arsenal fan, and he revealed how he came about to become an Arsenal fan, recalling days from his younger years.

"I grew up playing football for my school and, in the late 90s, Arsenal used to finish second or third in the points table and Manchester United used to dominate the Premier League. I always liked the underdogs and that's how I started supporting Arsenal. All my school friends used to be United supporters, but I was the one who started supporting Arsenal because they were the underdogs,” he said.

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