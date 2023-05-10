AC Milan vs Inter Milan Live Streaming: When and where to watch cross city rivals clash on TV and online?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY AC Milan face Inter Milan

AC Milan vs Inter Milan Live Streaming Details: Cross-city rivals AC Milan and Inter Milan will be locking horns in the first leg of the semifinal against each other. Both AC Milan and Inter Milan edged past Napoli and Benfica in the Quarterfinal of the tournament.

The Black and Blues defeated Benfica 5-3 on aggregate as they won the first match by 2-0 and then by 3-3 in the second leg. Meanwhile, the Red and Blacks edged past Napoli by 1-0 in the first game and then held Napoli to a 1-1 to win 2-1 on aggregate. Before the action unfolds, here are all the live-streaming details of the semifinal match.

When is the AC Milan vs Inter Milan, 1st leg of the semifinal match?

May 11, Thursday

At what time does AC Milan vs Inter Milan, 1st leg of the semifinal match start?

12:30 AM IST.

Where is the AC Milan vs Inter Milan, 1st leg of the semifinal match being played?

San Siro Stadium of Milan

Where can you watch AC Milan vs Inter Milan, 1st leg of the semifinal match on TV?

Sony Sports Network

Where can you watch AC Milan vs Inter Milan, 1st leg of the semifinal match online?

SonyLiv app and website

AC Milan squad: Maignan, Bartoccioni, Mirante, Nava, Pseftis, Calabria, Ballo, Hernandez, Kalulu, Tomori, Kjaer, Florenzi, Thiaw, Gabbia, Paloschi, Coubis, Bozzolan, Bartesaghi, Bakoune, Bennacer, Tonali, Diaz, Pobega, Krunic, Saelemaekers, Zeroli, Gala, Foglio, Giroud, Rebiv, Leão, Origi, Messias, El Hilali, Longhi, De Ketelaere, Mangiameli, Alesi

Inter Milan squad: Handanovic, Cordaz, Onana, Botis, Dumfries, De Vrij, Bellanova, Acerbi, Dimarco, D'Ambrosio, Darmian, Skriniar, Zanotti, Fontanarosa, Bastoni, Gagliardini, Gosens, Asllani, Calhanoglu, Mkhitaryan, Barella, Carboni, Brozovic, Džeko, Martinez, Correa, Lukaku

