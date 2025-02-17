AC Milan vs Feyenoord Champions League play-off live telecast: When and where to watch match in India? Feyenoord had defeated AC Milan in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League by 1-0. Igor Paixao had scored an early goal to propel them to the victory.

AC Milan and Feyenoord face each other in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 playoffs on Tuesday, February 18 at San Siro. Feyenoord defeated AC Milan in their first-leg match 1-0 after an early strike from Igor Paixao propelled them to a stunning victory.

They now visit the San Siro as they look to continue their run in the Champions League. Feyenoord would be looking to keep their run going as they aim to enter the tournament's pre-quarterfinals. The Dutch side hasn't won the Champions League for decades now. Milan, who are seven European Champions, reached in the round of 16 only one time in the last decade.

AC Milan and Feyenoord have met each other three times in a competitive game so far. Their meeting in the first leg of the tournament was their first after over 55 years. Nestor Combin’s goal at San Siro helped AC Milan win a match in the 1969-70 edition of the European Cup and take a lead in the first leg. However, Wim Jansen and Willem van Hanegem scored in the next match, to help their team win the aggregate 2-1. Milan have faced teams from Netherlands 28 times and have just 12 wins to their name, They have secured seven draws, and have lost nine times.

Ahead of all the action, here are the live-streaming details of the clash.

When will the AC Milan Vs Feyenoord, UEFA Champions League second leg take place?

The AC Milan Vs Feyenoord, UEFA Champions League 2024-25 playoffs second leg match will be held on the 18th of February, Tuesday.

Where will AC Milan Vs Feyenoord, UEFA Champions League second leg take place?

The AC Milan Vs Feyenoord, UEFA Champions League 2024-25 playoffs second leg match will take place at San Siro.

Where to watch AC Milan Vs Feyenoord, UEFA Champions League second leg match in India?

The AC Milan Vs Feyenoord, UEFA Champions League 2024-25 playoff second leg match will be televised on the Sony Sports Network in India. It will be streamed on the SonyLiv app and website.