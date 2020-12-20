Sunday, December 20, 2020
     
AC Milan forward Rafael Leão scores fastest goal in Serie A history

Statistics supplier Opta said the Portuguese youngster’s goal beat the previous record of eight seconds set by Piacenza’s Paolo Poggi against Fiorentina in 2001.

Milan Published on: December 20, 2020 21:34 IST
AC Milan forward Rafael Leão
AC Milan forward Rafael Leão

AC Milan forward Rafael Leão scored the fastest goal in Serie A history on Sunday, netting after just six seconds at Sassuolo.

Statistics supplier Opta said the Portuguese youngster’s goal beat the previous record of eight seconds set by Piacenza’s Paolo Poggi against Fiorentina in 2001.

Hakan Çalhanoğlu surged forward from kickoff and threaded the ball through to Leão, who fired it into the back of the net.

Serie A leader Milan was one point ahead of second-place Inter Milan going into Sunday’s matches.

