AC Milan coach Stefano Pioli recovers from virus, returns to sidelines

Milan Published on: December 02, 2020 19:26 IST
In this Saturday, Oc.t 17, 2020 file photo, AC Milan
Image Source : AP

In this Saturday, Oc.t 17, 2020 file photo, AC Milan manager Stefano Pioli, right, congratulates Zlatan Ibrahimovic at the end of the Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and AC Milan

AC Milan coach Stefano Pioli has recovered from the coronavirus and will be back on the sidelines for Thursday’s Europa League match against Celtic, the club said Wednesday.

Milan said the latest COVID-19 tests on Pioli and assistant coach Giacomo Murelli were negative.

Pioli, who has been self-isolating at home since testing positive on Nov. 14, will also take charge of Wednesday’s training session.

Without Pioli, Milan won two league matches and drew a Europa League game against Lille. The Rossoneri are in first place in Serie A and second in their Europa League group.

