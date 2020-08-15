Image Source : TWITTER: @THEAIFC Aaditya Thackeray pledges support to football coaches during Covid-19 pandemic

Mumbai District Football Association President Aaditya Thackeray has pledged to help 1,000 coaches who have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"@AUThackeray pledges to support coaches across India. He handed over the first box of supplies to AIFC Director @DineshNair74. AIFC extends our gratitude towards him on behalf of all the coaches," the Association of Indian Football Coaches said in a tweet.

Aaditya is the son of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and also a Cabinet Minister in the state government. He is also an office-bearer of the Western India Football Association (WIFA), which governs football activities in Maharastra.

In response, Aaditya said, "Happy to my bit @DineshNair74 for our coaches across."

Happy to my bit @DineshNair74 for our coaches across 🇮🇳 🙏🏻 https://t.co/SD8J92HhS5 — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) August 14, 2020

AIFC Director Dinesh Nair said, “On behalf of all the coaches & AIFC, I would like to thank Aaditya Thackeray for his help & support. We will ensure that this reaches all the right people. With this help, we can now also reach out to other stakeholders of Indian Football.”

The AIFC has also launched a campaign to support the coaches during the pandemic.

Football activities in India have come to a grinding halt since mid-March when the nation-wide lockdown was enforced to contain the spread of COVID-19.

