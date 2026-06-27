3 reasons behind Uruguay's downfall and being eliminated from group stage of FIFA World Cup 2026

New Delhi:

Uruguay's disappointing FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign came to an end after a 1-0 defeat to Spain in their final league game in Mexico. The Marcelo Bielsa side finished third with just two points, which isn’t enough for a possible qualification for the Round of 32. Draws against Saudi Arabia and Cape Verde had already put the two-time world champions under pressure before the decisive loss, which raised multiple questions now.

While individual mistakes proved costly, Uruguay's elimination was also shaped by controversial selection decisions, tactical shortcomings and growing unrest within the squad.

1. Bielsa's selection gamble backfires

One of the biggest talking points of Uruguay's campaign was Marcelo Bielsa's decision to recall veteran goalkeeper Fernando Muslera after he had previously stepped away from international football. In doing so, Bielsa overlooked Sergio Rochet, who had established himself as Uruguay's first-choice goalkeeper in recent years.

The gamble failed spectacularly. Muslera made costly errors during the tournament, including the mistake that gifted Spain the winning goal in the final group match. The 40-year-old was substituted at half-time after the blunder, with Rochet replacing him. The decision to bench Uruguay's established No. 1 has drawn widespread criticism and will remain one of the defining moments of the campaign.

2. Internal friction disrupted preparation

Reports emerging from the Uruguay camp suggested that tensions between Bielsa and senior players escalated before the decisive clash with Spain. Players reportedly questioned the demanding training methods and voiced concerns over fatigue and tactical rigidity.

The strained atmosphere reflected a squad struggling to find unity at the most crucial stage of the tournament. Rather than building momentum after two draws, Uruguay entered their final match amid uncertainty, with internal disagreements overshadowing preparations. The effect was directly seen on the pitch, allowing Spain to control the tempo.

3. Lack of cutting edge in attack

Despite boasting established names such as Federico Valverde, Rodrigo Bentancur, Manuel Ugarte and Darwin Nunez, Uruguay failed to convert possession into goals. The inability to create clear scoring opportunities ultimately proved decisive. Combined with defensive errors and questionable tactical decisions, Uruguay's lack of attacking efficiency ensured that one of South America's traditional powerhouses exited the World Cup without registering a single win.

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