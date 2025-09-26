Billy Vigar, former Arsenal footballer, passes away after horror brain injury; check details 21-year-old former Arsenal footballer, Billy Vigar, while playing for Chichester City, tragically lost his life after he sustained a horrific brain injury during an Isthmian League Premier Division match. He passed away on September 25.

New Delhi:

In a moment that has brought world football to a standstill, 21-year-old Chichester City forward Billy Vigar passed after he tragically lost his life due to a severe head injury. A former Arsenal academy player, Vigar sustained the horrific injury while playing for Chichester City in an Isthmian League Premier Division match.

Vigar sustained the injury back on September 20, 2025, while playing against Wingate & Finchley. During the game, the 21-year-old collided with a concrete wall as he attempted to keep the ball in play.

After sustaining the injury, he was taken to the hospital, where he was put in an induced coma and even underwent surgery. However, the same was not enough to save his life, as he passed away on September 25.

Born in West Sussex in 2003, William Joseph Vigar, also known as Billy Vigar, joined Arsenal’s academy back in 2017. Rising through the ranks and known for his attack prowess on the pitch, Vigar signed a professional contract with the Gunners back in 2022.

He, however, was unable to make an appearance for the senior side but left the club after making quite a name for himself across the youth academy of the club. It is also worth noting that Vigar also spent time with Derby County’s under-21s on loan and later played for Eastbourne Borough and Hastings United before joining Chichester City.

Chichester City issued a statement after Billy’s passing

Taking to social media, Chichester City FC made a statement where they informed the fans of the youngster’s passing. They shared a statement from Billy’s family, where they thanked the fans for keeping Billy in their prayers.

“It is with great sadness that Chichester City Football Club has to confirm the passing of Billy Vigar. Below is a statement from his family. We request that his family's privacy is respected at this most difficult time,” Chichester City captioned their post.

Also Read: